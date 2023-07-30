POPULAR trainer Adam Chambers has called on the services of apprentice jockey Jaylah Kennedy to ride Grassmere Jewel when she resumes in a restricted race at Warrnambool on Monday.
Grassmere Jewel, the winner of three of her four starts, was handicapped to carry 64 kgs in the 1100-metre race but the three kilogram claim for Kennedy sees the rising five-year-old carry 61 kgs.
Chambers said it was important Grassmere Jewel had a claim for the $27,000 contest.
"We had no other option but to use Jaylah's three kilogram claim after Grassmere Jewel got 64kgs in the weights," he told The Standard. "It was no surprise she got that sort of weight as she has a very good record but she's been hard to manage.
"She's got a few quirks. One of those quirks is she's not a good traveller in the float. We're lucky on Monday we've only got to travel 10 minutes to the track. There should be no worries with that. I know she's won on a heavy track but I don't think she's really happy on that sort of going.
"We took Grassmere Jewel up to Casterton for a trial over 900 metres last week and I was very pleased with her work."
Bookmakers rate Grassmere Jewel a $5 hope in early betting markets.
More than 20mls of rain has fallen on the Warrnambool course in the last seven days, forcing stewards to deem the track a heavy 10. The running rail for the eight-race meeting will be out four metres.
The first race kicks off at 1pm and the last is scheduled to begin at 4.30pm.
