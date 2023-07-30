The Standard
Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers books Jaylah Kennedy for Grassmere Jewel

By Tim Auld
Updated July 30 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
Warrnambool's trainer Adam Chambers (pictured) is hoping to get a win at his hometrack with Grassmere Jewel on Monday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
POPULAR trainer Adam Chambers has called on the services of apprentice jockey Jaylah Kennedy to ride Grassmere Jewel when she resumes in a restricted race at Warrnambool on Monday.

