Warrnambool is hoping a spark ignited in its triple-digit drubbing of Hamilton can spur it on to a strong home-and-away finish.
The Blues, celebrating stalwarts Sam Cowling and Damien McCorkell's 200th and 150th senior matches, were clinical against Hamilton Kangaroos, blowing their rivals away 26.11 (167) to 5.5 (35) on their home deck at Reid Oval.
Buoyed by the injection of three senior debutants - Jiah Cawthorn, Matt Sell and under 16 talent Sam Niklaus - the Blues got off to a flying start, kicking 6.0 in the opening quarter to lead by 33 points.
With the Blues efficiency in front of goals key to the win, coach Dan O'Keefe felt his team's contest was equally as prevalent.
"We won the contest quite convincingly... and our ability to re-entry into the forward line was really high," he said. "It was all complemented by that."
It was the ascendancy the Blues needed for a big percentage-boost, extending their lead to 74 at half time, 94 at three quarter time and surpassing three figures in the final term.
The Blues midfield group featuring the likes of Damien McCorkell, Jackson Bell and Darcy Graham played at a high level, while Mitch Bidmade, playing in both the midfield and up forward, feasted with five goals.
"He was super dynamic," O'Keefe said of Bidmade. "I've mentioned before... when Mitch is one out in the forward line with some space, I'd hate to be playing on him because he can turn on a dime and he uses the ball so well."
McCorkell enjoyed two goals in his milestone game, while Cowling, who has moved to defence this season, got in on the action with a captain's goal.
Blues coach Dan O'Keefe praised his three first-gamers for their efforts.
"Jiah Cawthorn, he played really well as a key forward and second ruck," the coach said. "You look at him and the way he moves around the ground, he's super fit and obviously a big boy. He's still a bit raw by nature but you can just see he's a player of the future and you can see him have a really long career here at the Warrnambool football club.
"Matt Sell, he would have had it 20-plus times and rarely got beaten as a half-back flanker. He;s been so consistent every week in the reserves, so we knew that consistency would hold him up at this level.
"And Sam Niklaus, there is something special about this kid. We would of played him a lot earlier in the season but just due to his Vic Country duties, that was a priority.
"He didn't let anyone down, he was superb and will certainly going to be a player to keep an eye on for the next few years."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
