Warrnambool produce commanding Hampden league win against Hamilton

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 30 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:25pm
Blues' senior debutant Jiah Cawthorn contests the ruck battle with Kangaroos' Cameron Whyte. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Blues' senior debutant Jiah Cawthorn contests the ruck battle with Kangaroos' Cameron Whyte. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool is hoping a spark ignited in its triple-digit drubbing of Hamilton can spur it on to a strong home-and-away finish.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

