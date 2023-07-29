Warrnambool co-coach Laura Peake says the Blues must hold their own in the final three rounds if they're to maintain their newfound position in the top five.
The Blues jumped to fourth place on Saturday after accounting for Hamilton Kangaroos 46-39 in front of a loud home crowd.
The victory dislodged the Roos from fifth to sixth, while a North Warrnambool Eagles win next weekend would see the Blues move down to fifth to end the Hampden league's split round.
"We needed to win on the way home to get into the five and hopefully stay there," Peake told The Standard post-match. "We're sitting in the five but we've got to hold our own now for the rest of the season and keep playing the netball we're playing.
"As a side we're just getting better and better and we want to keep that roll going."
Peake labelled the win as a confidence booster for her side, after losing to the Roos by a similar margin in round six.
"The girls really stepped up, it was a physical game and they held their own," she said. "We kept getting it thrown at us.. we were able to keep going and trying to work it in, nice and steady (in attack) and it worked."
Eva Ryan's height and length as a goal shooter worked to the Blues' advantage, with the teenager working closely alongside Belle Baker, Meg Carlin and Sarah Smith in the attacking end.
The ability to rotate Baker, Carlin and Smith through the wing and goal attack positions gave the Blues both variety and movement around the ring.
Meanwhile, Amy Wormald's redeployment into defence this season continues to inspire, with the former goal attack impressing with both her play and voice on the court.
"She just reads the play really well," Peake said. "She brings the team up with her, so her being in defence helps the defence end... wherever she is on the court, she's great."
Hamilton co-coaches Emma and Kellie Sommerville were left disappointed by the loss, lamenting their side's readiness to come to play after trailing by eight in the first half.
"Our approach to the game... our team was really flat warming up and we kind of addressed it before we played and asked them to lift," Kellie said. "Playing catch up for the second half wasn't ideal."
The midcourter believed the Roos had more than enough opportunity to win the game in the second half - but were unable to capitalise.
"We've got to take that on the chin, it's a crucial part of the season... and it may cost us finals," Kellie said.
Emma, a defender, said qualifying for finals would come down to the team's mental toughness.
"Physically the girls have it, they have the ability, we have our strategies and they know how to run them," Emma said. "But it's the intensity and the focus throughout the game, the warm up and coming on and playing our game, not playing to the other team which is what we did today.
"There were patches where we saw our game and it was beautiful... but that didn't play out for four quarters."
Goalie Hayley Sherlock (ankle) was Hamilton's main injury concern.
Hamilton will face Koroit in round 16, with the Saints celebrating a dominant 70-20 win against Camperdown on Saturday to keep their grip of third spot, while Warrnambool take on Terang Mortlake.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.