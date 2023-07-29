Hampden league split round: Live coverage

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of round 13 of the Hampden league season.
Only two matches are set for July 29 in the first weekend of a split round.
Koroit and Camperdown go head-to-head at Victoria Park, with the Saints set to host their 2003 premiership reunion.
Meanwhile Warrnambool and Hamilton Kangaroos will vie for the four points at Reid Oval, in what is Blues' stalwarts Sam Cowling and Damien McCorkell's 200th and 150th senior appearances respectively.
The open netball contest between the sixth and fifth-ranked Blues and Roos looms as a crucial match up, with the winner set to finish the weekend inside the top five.
Follow along for updates below:
