The owner of a major south-west heating equipment retailer says the state government's decision to ban gas in new homes from January 1, 2024 has caught the entire industry off guard.
Crichton Fireside Shop's Steve Crichton said he was surprised at the speed of the proposed transition and saw several potential negative side effects arising from the move.
Mr Crichton said while his business had diversified in recent years and would be able to continue pivoting away from gas heating products, many others weren't in the same position.
"We have a team of people who subcontract under us to install gas heating and some of them specialise in this work," he said.
"One of our subbies came in today who really, that's most of what he does. When we told him he thought we were joking, but when he realised it was serious he was pretty upset.
"We've also got suppliers who I see being completely decimated by this."
Mr Crichton said the magnitude and speed of the change was what surprised him most.
"One of the real concerns is the way it's come from nowhere, even though there has been a road map in place. We weren't expecting such a dramatic shift so quickly," he said.
"It seems really hasty and strange having a lack of consultation with those it's going to affect the most."
He said there would also be knock-on effects beyond the hit to retailers and installers.
"We would fit about 150 new homes a year with gas central heating. The majority of of those gas heating products are manufactured in Australia, many of them based in Melbourne," Mr Crichton said.
"The air conditioning systems that are replacing those gas systems are almost all imported. This change will mean there are Australian-made household names that will disappear."
He said the strict ban on new gas installations would also lead to some consumers being forced to have heating or hot water systems that were much less efficient than the latest gas systems.
"Take solar hot water for example. It's much more efficient to have gas boosted solar than electric boosted because gas can heat the water immediately, so it's only being used when you need the water and the solar system hasn't heated it," he said.
Mr Crichton said some people, especially those in smaller households, could end up using more energy under the new rules. He said it was possible people would be heating their houses or water using electricity generated by the gas plant in Mortlake rather than directly and more efficiently from a domestic gas supply.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
