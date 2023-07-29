The Standard
South-west heating retailer shocked by state government gas ban

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
July 30 2023 - 8:00am
A south-west heating equipment retailer says the entire industry was blindsided by the Victorian government's gas ban announcement.
The owner of a major south-west heating equipment retailer says the state government's decision to ban gas in new homes from January 1, 2024 has caught the entire industry off guard.

