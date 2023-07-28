Three people have been arrested after a police raid in east Warrnambool uncovered drugs, cash and weapons, including an imitation shotgun.
Senior Constable Damon Mounsey, of the Warrnambool police divisional response unit, said officers searched a house in the city's east on Thursday.
There they found 18 grams of methamphetamines, about $2000 in cash, prescription medication, cannabis and weapons, including the imitation shotgun.
A 57-year-old woman was arrested, interviewed and charged with offences including possessing and trafficking methamphetamines and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
She was bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on September 25.
The meth has a potential street value of about $9000.
A man in his late 40s was arrested and bailed to appear in court on the same date charged with possessing prescription medication without a prescription, weapons offences and possessing cannabis.
A teenage youth was also arrested and charged with trafficking cannabis and possessing the imitation shotgun.
Senior Constable Mounsey said it was pleasing to have the drugs and weapons out of circulation.
He said imitation firearms could cause fear in the community.
The officer requested anyone with information about drugs or weapons to contact Warrnambool police station (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
