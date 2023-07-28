The Standard
Meth, $2000 cash and imitation shotgun seized in Warrnambool raid

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 2:45pm
An imitation shotgun, similar to this file image, was located in an east Warrnambool police raid.
An imitation shotgun, similar to this file image, was located in an east Warrnambool police raid.

Three people have been arrested after a police raid in east Warrnambool uncovered drugs, cash and weapons, including an imitation shotgun.

