Sometimes we just don't know how good we have it.
Ever thought about how much time you spend on devices, whether that's trawling through social media, gaming or streaming movies?
Smart phones provide updates weekly these days, reporting your screen time.
Some weeks the report makes scary reading. 'Did I really spend that amount of time on there?'
Time does fly when you're having fun.
But are we prioritising this passive pastime over social and community activities?
Ever since the end of pandemic restrictions, volunteerism has dwindled. You hear it regularly, the pandemic changed our thinking, 'I'm just going to do what I want to do'. And that's absolutely understandable.
Losing our freedom hurt and some people have not recovered.
But what makes the south-west such a great place to live, work and rest is the sense of community.
Warrnambool's Wunta Fiesta, which started in 1985, was a great community event.
Held after the last of the summer tourists had packed up each February, it was an event for us.
There was a breakfast on the Civic Green, some foolhardy folk ran down the main street in their undies. There was a Friday night food and music event, remember when Kate Ceberano rocked Liebig Street? Thirsty Merc? Evermore? (The pic above is from 2014 when thousands filled Liebig Street.) There was jazz in the gardens on the Saturday and then a day at Lake Pertobe on the Sunday, which culminated with a spectacular fireworks display.
Of course it had featured many other events, including go kart racing on a temporary street circuit on Merri Street between the RSL and South West Tafe.
Regardless of age or gender, there was something for everyone and you didn't want to miss out.
But with the pandemic halting it and many other community events, it is yet to recover.
This week, after an impassioned plea for more volunteers to help run the event, just 12 people turned up at a meeting.
And only four decided to make up an organising committee, including Darrell Hose, who jumped in as chair.
For all the joy the festival has brought since 1985, surely there are more people willing to lend a hand? Many hands do make light work.
While the committee is keen to resurrect the fiesta next year, there's no guarantee it will be back and it would be a great shame to lose it.
The same can be said for Allansford's field days. The event, which hasn't run since 2020, won't run again in 2024 because it no longer has a home nor the workforce and volunteers it had for 40 years, having started in 1981. It brought farming communities together, gave city kids a taste of life on the land and acted as a business expo. High profile politicians used to circle it on their calendars because of the diverse range of people it united.
Times are changing.
These two events were once highlights on our events calendar. Without them, what do we have to look forward to?
Another night on the couch? More time on social media? Surely not.
On the topic of iconic events, should the state government serve up some of its promised funds for regional events following the Commonwealth Games axing to help the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic? That's what South West Coast MP Roma Britnell suggested this week. It will be interesting to see what the government does. The classic, which organisers have extended into a festival of cycling, has so much potential to lure tourists to the region.
Warrnambool's next council elections will look different with voters only having the power to elect one councillor instead of all seven. The move to introduce wards and name them provided plenty of feedback from one councillor, Max Taylor. Read what he had to say here.
Debate about the Voice to Parliament referendum is heating up. One Indigenous elder is supporting the yes campaign but there are differing views. The topic is also dominating letters to this masthead.
It could be the jewel in the south-west's tourism/hospitality crown but doubts hang over a planned $200m spa resort near the Twelve Apostles after the project was put up for sale this week.
The Three Pillars of Gratification sculpture was a controversial addition to Warrnambool's Koroit Street. Now after it was removed more than six months ago for repairs, there's debate about whether it should be returned to its prime spot.
A state planning panel will consider a proposed rezoning that could open the door to a major Port Fairy subdivision.
Warrnambool's oldest kinder received a boost with a $150,000 grant to kickstart planning and designs for a major upgrade.
The federal government's decision to create an offshore wind farm zone along the south-west coast drew opposition this week, giving Wannon MP Dan Tehan plenty of discussion points with Energy Minister Chris Bowen. Energy is a major talking point especially after the state government on Friday revealed gas would be banned in new homes built from January 1, 2024. The decision drew mixed reactions.
Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum unveiled some gems this week.
Senior journalist Katrina Lovell took a walk down memory lane when she caught up with '80s rock band Pseudo Echo, who are coming to Warrnambool.
Another high-profile individual heading to the south-west is retired AFL star Gary Ablett Junior. Sports journalist Matt Hughes caught up with the 'little master' before his scheduled sportsman's night next month. Ablett revealed if the Cats can't win another premiership in September, he's backing former Camperdown coach Ken Hinkley to lead Port Adelaide to the flag.
I highly recommend this piece to you which traces the lives of four south-west men killed in the Vietnam War. The men will be remembered with graveside vigils next Thursday.
