Western Victoria Female Football League's minor premier will go into a qualifying final without its skipper.
South Warrnambool coach Chris Meade confirmed onballer and captain Matilda Ryan would miss Sunday's Western Victoria Female Football League match against Horsham after displaying concussion-like symptoms following its final home-and-away win against Tyrendarra.
"She can't remember getting any knock but she's just had a few headaches so we'll give her the time off she needs," Meade said.
Maisey Waayers' unavailability means the Roosters will be without their two starting onballers.
Meade expected Sarah Richards, who missed a month of football due to an overseas trip, to step up as captain and through the midfield as the Roosters fight for a spot in this year's grand final.
"She'll have to step up and play in the middle," Meade said of Richards. "And we'll just have to share the workload with a couple others. We're fortunate throughout the year to give some girls some opportunity through the midfield when we needed to."
South Warrnambool is coming off an 82-point win against Tyrendarra last round. Meade said it was the best his team had played all season but knew finals would be a different game.
"They played really well considering we had three weeks off from playing with a couple byes," he said. "We'll need to repeat that form."
Meade said his team would need to be prepared for the Demons' damaging midfield and wing presence, despite winning both previous encounters comfortably during the season.
"We'll need to win our fair share of the ball through there and keep an eye on their outside run," he said.
South Warrnambool takes on Horsham at Cavendish Recreation Reserve on Sunday from 2.30pm.
The Roosters' under 18 team, coached by Ryan Jones, also plays off against Horsham for a spot in a grand final earlier in the day, playing from 11.30am at the same ground.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
