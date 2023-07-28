CONSISTENT Warrnambool galloper Prickley Prince gets his chance to finish the racing season on a winning note at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Prickley Prince lines up for local trainer Daniel Bowman in a $150,000 three-year-old race over 2040 metres after an impressive maiden win at Murray Bridge last time.
Bowman said the rising four-year-old had thrived since his start victory.
"I can't fault Prickley Prince," he told The Standard.
"The horse is in great order.
"I think with time he's going to develop into a nice progressive type of stayer.
"He's still learning about racing.
"We're having a throw at the stumps with him at the Valley but we thought we might as well as it's the last metropolitan meeting for the season.
"I don't think he really likes heavy tracks. He's better on the top of the ground. My biggest concern is the tight Valley track.
"I'm not sure he'll handle the track but we'll give it our best shot."
Underrated jockey Fred Kersley has been booked for the ride on Prickley Prince.
Bowman makes the trip to Morphettville with Bubble Palace who runs in the listed $120,000 Lightning Stakes on Saturday, instead of going to the Valley with Prickley Prince.
"Bubble Palace is an honest filly," he said.
"She's drawn a wide barrier in 10 but I'm not overly concerned.
"I've been very happy with her form leading into the Lightning.
"This is the race that we've targeted her at in this preparation.
"It would be great if she could get a bit of black type next to her name as it will help her value as a broodmare once she's finished her racing career."
Bubble Palace is rated a $15 chance in the early betting markets for the 1050 metre contest.
