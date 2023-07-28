Police investigating armed robbery and home invasion believed to be linked

Portland police are investigating an armed robbery at a Portland licensed venue and a home invasion in the city.
The offences are believed to be linked.
A police spokesman said there was an armed robbery committed at the Portland Tigers Football Netball Club at Hanlon Park in Henty Street about 7pm Thursday.
An offender entered the venue and while armed with a knife demanded cash.
"He got some cash, but has dropped some as he's taken off on foot," the spokesman said.
"Some time after that there has been an aggravated burglary committed at a Bentinck Street private home where the same offender is believed to have assaulted a woman."
Anyone with any information about either offences is requested to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.