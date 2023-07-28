Police investigating armed robbery and home invasion believed to be linked

The Standard
Armed robbery at Portland Football Netball Cricket Club

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 28 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 11:55am
Portland police are investigating an armed robbery at a Portland licensed venue and a home invasion in the city.

