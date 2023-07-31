Man charged over armed robbery at sports club

UPDATED: MONDAY, 8am:
A Portland man accused of an armed robbery at a sporting facility was arrested after being spotted by an off-duty police officer on Saturday.
Detective Sergeant Jason Von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the 32-year-old man was seen at the Fawthrop Lagoon about 12.30pm Saturday.
Uniform police attended and arrested the man without incident, the detective said.
Police allege the man committed an armed robbery at the Portland Tigers Football Netball Club at Hanlon Park in Henty Street on July 27 about 7pm.
He is accused of entering the venue while armed with a knife and demanding cash.
The accused man was charged with armed robbery and two counts each of assault with a weapon, common law assault and bail offences.
He appeared briefly in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a filing hearing.
The man did not apply for bail and will face court again in September.
EARLIER:
Portland police are investigating an armed robbery at a Portland licensed venue and a home invasion in the city.
A police spokesman said there was an armed robbery committed at the Portland Tigers Football Netball Club at Hanlon Park in Henty Street about 7pm Thursday.
An offender entered the venue and while armed with a knife demanded cash.
"He got some cash, but has dropped some as he's taken off on foot," the spokesman said.
"Some time after that there has been an aggravated burglary committed at a Bentinck Street private home."
A woman was assaulted at that address.
Anyone with any information about either offences is requested to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Long-time senior journalist
