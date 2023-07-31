City's housing crisis will get worse without more land, says MP

The state government must speed up the planning approvals process in regional Victoria to address Warnambool's housing crisis, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
"The government hasn't done anything about housing supply," Ms Britnell said.
She said the Liberal Party was aware the planning processes were onerous and difficult with councils.
That's why it had promised to introduce a flying squad to speed up the processes before the state election.
The role of the squad would have been to make more land available and speed up planning approvals.
"There are no blocks available in Warrnambool," Ms Britnell said.
She told The Standard last month the low supply of land was the most critical factor in the housing shortfall.
"I just met with a women's housing association that's building dozens of houses across the state," Ms Britnell said.
"They're building 31 new houses in Portland and more in Heywood, but in Warrnambool they say its almost impossible, there's just no land," Ms Britnell said.
"I've had many conversations with the Warrnambool City Council and they're also having trouble with land access.
"In theory there's 15 years of land supply here, but the reality is very different."
Ms Britnell said solving the supply issue would fix access as well as the affordability crisis threatening to put vulnerable people out on the street.
She said the best thing the government could do was help the council planning department rezone land for new housing.
"We need a flying squad to come in and help the council to streamline that planning process to get more land out there for development," Ms Britnell said.
The latest statistics show there remains a high demand for people wanting to build in Warrnambool.
In the 12 months to May 2023, there were 228 residential approvals granted.
That included approval for 212 houses and 16 townhouses.
Warrnambool City Council continues to perform better than the state average when it came to processing planning applications, a spokesman said.
The spokesman said the council understood there was a desire for the planning process to be swift, but it was equally important for the process to be rigorous and correct to ensure the best outcomes for Warrnambool.
"After operating for some time with a reduced planning team, council now has a full complement of statutory planning staff able to work through applications," the spokesman said.
"Despite having experienced a shortage of planners, in 2022-23 council was able to process 65 per cent of standard applications within the statutory time frame of 60 days, above the state average of 60 per cent.
"Council processed 77 per cent of its VicSmart applications (for smaller projects such as fences) within the statutory time frame of 10 days compared to the state average of 76 per cent."
Glenelg Shire Council approved 73 planning applications - 65 for houses and eight for town houses in the 12 months to May 2023.
The Southern Grampians Shire approved 39 houses and 12 townhouses, while Moyne approved 92 new homes.
Corangamite Shire approved 57 new homes in the 12-month period.
A response from the state government has been sought.
