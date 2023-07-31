The Standard
City's housing crisis will get worse without more land, says MP

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated August 1 2023 - 10:22am, first published 9:30am
Warrnambool's housing shortage won't ease until more land is made available, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
Warrnambool's housing shortage won't ease until more land is made available, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.

The state government must speed up the planning approvals process in regional Victoria to address Warnambool's housing crisis, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.

