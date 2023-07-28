The Standard
Agriculture Victoria determines horse deaths 'normal causes'

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 28 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
Agriculture Victoria has determined multiple sudden horse deaths across the state, including the south-west, as "normal".
Agriculture Victoria has determined multiple sudden horse deaths across the state, including the south-west, as "normal". Picture by Sean McKenna

The cause of a spate of multiple sudden horse deaths across the state, including the south-west, has been determined as "normal".

