The cause of a spate of multiple sudden horse deaths across the state, including the south-west, has been determined as "normal".
Agriculture Victoria investigated the "unusual" level of horse deaths, which began on July 4.
"Agriculture Victoria can confirm only normal causes of death have been identified to date," a spokesperson said.
The state government worked alongside local veterinarians to investigate a number of confirmed deaths.
There were initial reports of 10 deaths which had occurred on three separate properties on the Mornington Peninsula, south-east Melbourne and the south-west.
This increased to 17 across six properties by July 26.
Victoria's Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke said all horses were believed to have died quickly with short term non-specific signs of illness.
Agriculture Victoria has since received reports of a number of single horse deaths, that all died of "normal causes" and had not appeared to be infectious.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
