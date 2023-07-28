Koroit man forever grateful to donor who saved his life

Koroit's Norm Webster has cheated death.
And it's all thanks to an organ donor.
Mr Webster suffered from respiratory arrest in 2012.
The former smoker couldn't breathe on his own and was placed in an induced coma.
Mr Webster was aware that smoking, which he took up when he was in the national service, had caught up with him.
Back then the harmful effects of smoking weren't known. "When I was in the national service, the rarity was the one person who didn't smoke," Mr Webster said.
Mr Webster, 75, was told 10 years ago he probably didn't have long to live.
However, a call at 1.30am in the morning nine years ago changed that. He was advised he needed to get to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne for a double lung transplant.
Mr Webster said the difference in his health was night and day. He said he knew he was incredibly lucky to be alive. Mr Webster also had a triple bypass two years ago.
He recovered and had another chance to be grateful for "another day I can put my feet on the ground".
"I would encourage people to have a conversation with their family about organ donation," he said.
Mr Webster said he would also encourage people to consider quitting smoking.
He also thinks vaping should be banned.
Mr Webster said he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.