Demand is surging for occupational therapists across the region and prospective students say they're ready to fill the gap.
A shortage of specialists has driven Deakin University to offer the four-year Bachelor of Occupational Therapy at its Warrnambool campus from 2024.
OT lecturer Lucinda Watson, from Warrnambool, said that would help funnel local students into local jobs.
"I studied at Latrobe in Melbourne because at the time the course wasn't offered here," she said.
"I think that's why it's been hard to find occupational therapists in this area.
"We've seen a 70 per cent increase in OT jobs in the Warrnambool and south-west region in the past five years, which is huge, and it's going to continue to grow. I believe there were 60 OT jobs advertised for this area the other day."
She said practising occupational therapists were expected to grow to 25,600 by 2026, nationally.
"The NDIS has created a lot more job opportunities and the population is ageing," Ms Watson explained.
"More people are also learning about what our profession does and the variety of work OTs are skilled at doing."
That variety is what peaked Koroit year 12 student Lilly Carey's hopes to apply for the course.
"I love helping people and how the jobs are so diverse, there's so many different things you can do in it," she said.
Fellow student Sophie Kelly, from Warrnambool, said it was about helping people overcome obstacles.
"I think it's going to help me help people improve their quality of life," she said.
Applications open in August and will close in February.
An open day will also be held on August 6.
