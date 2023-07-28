The Standard
Deakin University Warrnambool to offer Bachelor of Occupational Therapy from 2024

By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 28 2023 - 11:18am, first published 10:45am
Year 12 students Sophie Kelly, Harry McGorm and occupational therapist lecturer Lucinda Watson stand with fellow students Gabby Hose and Lilly Carey who hope to study at Deakin University's Warrnambool Campus. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Demand is surging for occupational therapists across the region and prospective students say they're ready to fill the gap.

