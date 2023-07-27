Allansford mentor Tim Nowell says there is no point in "over complicating" the remaining three matches of the season and has genuine belief his side can sneak into Warrnambool and District league finals.
The sixth-placed Cats face Dennington on Saturday, before crunch clashes against Russells Creek and Kolora-Noorat to finish the home-and-away season.
The equation is simple: win all three and finals look a lock.
"The vibe at training has been really good. As I've spoken about, we know what we need to do to play finals and have been strict," Nowell said. "They're all must win games, we're not looking at mathematicals. We have to play our best football and we'll treat as its an elimination final and the boys are well aware of that.
"You win you play finals, you lose you're out. I don't want to be over complicating it, it doesn't need to be. If you want to play finals you've got to play and beat the sides above you.
"Our finals started a few weeks ago. we've played some exciting, good football and I know it's good enough to match it with the top but it needs to be consistent for the next three weeks."
The Cats mentor said the group came into the clash against the Dogs away from home with plenty of confidence and belief stemming from competitive performances against top teams recently.
"Even though we lost to Merrivale (in round 14) it was one of the most even team performances we've had all year so we've played some consistent footy," he said.
"I believe in the group and what they're able to do, they just need to believe in themselves."
Nowell confirmed Connor Bellman would come out of the side after sustaining a hamstring injury last week, while Ben Lenehan will return for the must-win clash against the Dogs.
