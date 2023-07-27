The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Allansford coach Tim Nowell confident side can play WDFNL finals in 2023

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allansford coach Tim Nowell addresses his group during a recent match against Panmure. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Allansford coach Tim Nowell addresses his group during a recent match against Panmure. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Allansford mentor Tim Nowell says there is no point in "over complicating" the remaining three matches of the season and has genuine belief his side can sneak into Warrnambool and District league finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.