A Coleraine woman caught on security camera footage bashing a man before allegedly kicking him to the head in a separate incident remains in custody.
Jessica Powell, 39, applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday via a video link with the Dame Phyllis Frost centre where she is being held on remand.
Police told the court that Powell was already on a community corrections order and she had to meet exceptional circumstances to be released due to multiple breaches of bail conditions.
Police allege that at 3.40pm on March 17 Powell was at a Coleraine house when she argued with a man and the victim claimed his mobile phone was stolen.
Five prescription medication tablets were also taken.
It's alleged Powell set upon a man, who bumped his head on concrete and an ambulance was called.
When the victim went to get up, he was pushed by Powell to the ground.
CCTV footage allegedly showed the assault, the victim's head was photographed and he was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.
Powell was arrested and the prescription medication was located on her.
Two victims are not cooperating with police although the prosecution has the evidence of the CCTV footage.
Earlier this month Powell was again at the Coleraine White Street address despite a bail condition she not go within 500 metres of the property.
Those at the house were all drinking alcohol and about 6pm Powell was lent $50 to buy more alcohol.
Powell then got aggressive with her sister on the phone , there was a verbal dispute and a man was pushed and fell to the ground.
Powell allegedly kicked him to the head, causing a 4.5cm laceration to his head.
It's alleged Powell then stole a $20 six-pack of Carlton Draught beer and police were called.
Ambulance paramedics also attended, he declined to go to hospital for stitches but his wound was dressed.
Powell was arrested on July 7, admitted during an interview with police she had been to the address but didn't remember anything else because she was too drunk.
She also requested she be put in jail.
In Thursday's hearing Powell's lawyer submitted her client was at risk of spending longer in custody than she would be sentenced to serve if the charges were proven.
Her last court appearances resulted in a short prison term, followed by a community corrections order which she had now breached.
Powell wanted to live with a family member in Warrnambool, but police argued that address is not suitable and want to seek further information
Magistrate Tim Guthrie adjourned the bail application part-heard until August 8.
He told Powell she had a history of failing to answer bail and the accommodation issues needed to be clarified.
