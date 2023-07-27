A Warrnambool drug user who broke into a community market and knocked out a woman's front tooth has had his sentencing adjourned.
Jordan Keith Frost, 25, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to burglary and assault charges.
Police told the court that overnight on April 22 Frost went to the Warrnambool undercover market.
He used a drill or something similar to try and get into the building through a north facing door but was unsuccessful.
He then used bolt cutters to get in through a north-facing window, but cut himself in the process and left blood which was later DNA matched to him.
Frost went through two cash registers and two cash tins, taking assorted coins.
Then on May 20 Frost was involved in a disagreement with a woman over a cigarette.
He lashed out, punching the woman to her head and face.
When she fled, Frost chased her, caught up and punched the woman again, forcing her to the ground.
He then punched and kicked her to the head multiple times, causing bleeding to her head and mouth after dislodging a front tooth and fracturing a toe.
A lawyer said her client was using ice and GHB at the time and Frost and the woman argued about drugs and whether he could help her score.
She said the burglary at the market was to get cash for Frost to feed his drug habit.
Frost's last prior court appearance was in 2020 and he had served 66 days in custody on the current charges.
The court heard Frost had been assaulted in prison and had to be moved to another jail.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said it could only be imagined the distress caused to the woman, who was punched and kicked in a prolonged attack.
"Where to from here? That's a really good question," he said.
The magistrate agreed to a submission that a justice plan and a community corrections order be put in place.
The case has been adjourned for sentencing until October 4 when assessments will be completed.
