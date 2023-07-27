Never before seen shipwreck treasures have gone on display in one of Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum's revamped historic buildings.
A medal of bravery awarded by the president of the United States in the 1880s after the American-built ship Eric the Red went down off Cape Otway is part of the new exhibition that was launched this week.
It was presented to unsung hero Nelson Johnson in 1881 who, along with his crewmates helped rescue the survivors.
Flagstaff Hill collections curator Justin Croft discovered the medal in a safe and said it was actually awarded by president James Garfield but sent over by his successor after Garfield was assassinated.
Eric the Red was a wooden ship destined for Melbourne and Sydney carrying the exhibits for the Melbourne Exhibition.
In June 1880, the ship hit a reef near Cape Otway and broke up, sinking in 12 minutes.
Four people drowned and the 22 survivors managed to cling onto wreckage.
Along with the award, president Garfield thanked the city of Warrnambool for its hospitality and care extended to the survivors.
The old assistant lighthouse keepers' quarters has undergone a $116,000 renovation to turn it into a contemporary exhibition space with new lighting and cabinetry.
The new-look cottage features displays on the history of the Lighthouse Keepers Cottage, development of the Flagstaff Hill site, the Warrnambool Garrison and a section commemorating a number of unsung heroes.
Mr Croft said because the exhibition's bluestone building had been left largely untouched since the 1970s and 1980s, the capital works led to their own discoveries.
"Because it was undisturbed for so long, we exposed things such as original fireplaces behind the in-built cabinets that we had no idea were there," he said.
"This area previously held shipwreck objects and pieces regarding the mystery of the Mahogany Ship, and this display was largely as it was when it was first installed.
The Lighthouse Keeper's Cottage was moved to Flagstaff Hill from Middle Island - block by block - in 1872 along with the lighthouse, chart room and out-buildings.
"They moved the lighthouse because it was too low and then they were struggling to get people across Stingray Bay. I can't even imagine how they would have brought these blocks across," he said.
In recognition of two significant assistant lighthouse keepers who lived in the building, the space will now be known as the Alexander Farncombe Gallery.
"John Alexander was the first assistant lighthouse keeper from 1859 to 1861 when the lighthouse keeper's cottage was located on Middle Island," Mr Croft said.
Andrew Farncombe assumed the role between 1864 to 1874 and played a significant role in overseeing the relocation of the lighthouse complex to Flagstaff Hill.
Work on the renovation was an 18-month project which involved getting permits for the heritage-listed building, and included exposing one of the internal bluestone walls.
"It just looks amazing," Mr Croft said.
The old objects on display have been rehoused or being conserved. "There was purpose-built cabinets that were locked so when the objects went in there in the 1970s and '80s they'd been in there for 40 years until we removed them," Mr Croft said.
"When the glass came off you could smell all the sea water. It was incredible."
He said the items probably went onto display not long after divers had recovered them from the sea.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said Warrnambool was home to Australia's best collection of shipwreck artefacts.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.