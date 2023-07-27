A Warrnambool drug dealer caught with enough meth to give every user in Portland up to five hits is expected to be jailed for more than 12 months.
Belinda Rogers, 40, of Warrnambool, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to trafficking meth among a range of charges.
Police told the court that on May 27 at a Henry Street rental unit in Portland, a cleaner found 114.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Rogers' car keys and personal items imprinted with her children's names were found in the unit.
Security camera footage showed her coming and going from the unit three times.
The drugs have a potential street value of more than $50,000.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said he had much to consider and adjourned sentencing until August 8.
"You know the consequences of your actions. You know the outcome," Mr Guthrie told Rogers.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Kevin Mullins said 114 grams of meth was four ounces - enough for a hit of ice for one in eight or all the people living in Portland.
The 2019 National Drug Strategy Household Survey, found 1.3 per cent of Australian people aged over 14 had used methamphetamine in the past 12 months.
That would equate to Rogers' stash giving each drug user in Portland about five hits.
Undercover police raided Rogers' Warrnambool home before the Portland bust, finding three zip lock bags containing meth, prescription medication, a cattle prod, GHB in a glass jar and electric scooters.
At a short-term rental at Naringal officers found two needles of heroin in a room where Rogers had been staying.
Her son Trey, then 19, accepted responsibility for a large amount of methamphetamine at the same property - 35 grams of meth and $16,102. He will return to court for sentencing on August 7.
The court was told Belinda Rogers had admitted to a lengthy criminal history and had previously been on five corrections orders.
Lawyer Maddie Carroll said the current offending breached a CCO and her client expected to be jailed, hopefully with a parole period, for what she said was serious offending.
She said Rogers had spent 63 days in custody already and realised she had run out of chances with corrections orders after another 12 unacceptable absences.
"Her issue is drug addiction and has been for some time," she said.
The court heard Rogers started running her family home at 13 years old, moved out and in with a much older heroin user when she was 15 and started using drugs.
In 2014 her mother passed away and Rogers' ice use increased significantly as she engaged in criminal activity which broke up her family unit.
Ms Carroll said a parole period would be an insurance policy for the community and Rogers desperately wanted to help her adult son stay clean and out of trouble.
"She blames herself for him being in the criminal justice system," she said.
Mr Guthrie said that unless Rogers broke her cycle of offending she would just spend more time in prison.
"Here we are again similar offending," he said, adding it was sad to see Rogers' son following in his mother's footsteps.
