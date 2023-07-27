The Standard
Belinda Rogers pleads guilty to methamphetamine trafficking

By Andrew Thomson
July 28 2023
A Warrnambool dealer caught with enough meth for every drug user in Portland will be jailed for more than 12 months on August 8. This is a file image.
A Warrnambool drug dealer caught with enough meth to give every user in Portland up to five hits is expected to be jailed for more than 12 months.

