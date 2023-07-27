News that Warrnambool's oldest kinder is in line for a major revamp took Barb Heazlewood and Don McLeod back to the day it opened in 1947.
At 80, Mrs Heazelwood was one of the first in Warrnambool to go to kinder and has vivid memories of her time there.
It first opened in a hall next to the rear of what is now The Reject Shop in the Ozone car park.
"I do remember sitting at a little table below the stage eating bikkies and a glass of milk," she said.
"They must have taught us about God and how God can hear and see everything you do.
"There was a garden along the wall of the hall with flowers in it. I remember coming out of kinder one day with my mum and I started to vomit.
"I was vomiting in the garden, and I remember thinking 'oh God can see me being sick on his flowers'.
"I felt really bad that I was doing that."
Mrs Heazelwood said she remembered her first day of school at Jamieson Street primary school.
"There were kids crying all around me," she said.
"I think probably because we had the kinder experience, that helped us going to school."
Don McLeod, 80, was also in the kinder class and remembers his father taking him there on his bike.
The pharmacist recalls accidentally hitting another boy behind his ear with his shovel when they were playing in the sandpit. "He's still got that lump to this very day," he said.
Central kinder relocated to a purpose built facility in the 1950s in Manifold Street and this week was given $150,000 by the state government to begin designs and planning its first major renovation.
Mrs Heazelwood went on to help run the Dennington kinder which went from operating out of the church hall to finally getting its own building.
"In those days we had to pay some of the teachers' wages. It was so hard," she said.
"Raising money, it was the same mums who made the cakes, sold the cakes and bought the cakes back.
"So in the end, I got onto an agent and I used to bring down all the big stars.
"We tried to get John Farnham."
But among the acts she brought to the Lady Bay in the 1970s was Ugly Dave Gray.
"We used to do that once a year and pack it out. Tickets would be sold in five minutes," she said.
Mrs Heazelwood said a comedian called Shirley from the Mike Walsh Show was so popular she had to book him for two nights in a row.
"It was a really good money raiser," she said.
