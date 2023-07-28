The same can be said for Allansford's field days. The event, which hasn't run since 2020, won't run again in 2024 because it no longer has a home nor the workforce and volunteers it had for 40 years, having started in 1981. It brought farming communities together, gave city kids a taste of life on the land and acted as a business expo. High profile politicians used to circle it on their calendars because of the diverse range of people it united.