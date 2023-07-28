Emerging multi-sport athlete Paiyton Noonan is making up for lost time after a foot injury and could be destined for silverware in two senior competitions this season.
The teenage sharpshooter spent 10 weeks on the sidelines after tearing the lisfranc ligament in her foot during a game for Merrivale's A grade netball side, early in the Warrnambool and District league season.
Noonan, also a valued member of the Warrnambool Mermaids' basketball side, returned for the Tigers two-weeks ago and played her first game back for the Mermaids in late June.
She has taken little time to re-adjust to either sport and was named the Tigers' best player last Saturday in a win against Timboon Demons before dropping 12 points for the Mermaids in a final-round Big V victory against Warrandyte that night.
Noonan said she was thrilled to be back on-court after a dull rehabilitation process.
"It's really good to be back," Noonan told The Standard.
"Obviously 10 weeks off was a long time so it's good to be back.
"It was pretty boring I definitely had a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) not being able to play but other than that it was not too bad."
Noonan is on track to at least qualify for a grand final in both codes, with the Mermaids finishing the Big V home-and-away season on top of the ladder and the Tigers sitting second with just three rounds to go.
The youngster, who plays in the attacking third for the Tigers, is relishing playing with under coach Elisha Sobey.
"I really love playing with them girls, they're all so good and it's always a fun time," she said.
Noonan also loves playing with the Mermaids, who she said were a "good chance of going back-to-back".
She prioritises her basketball commitments over netball at the moment, conceding the pair wasn't always easy to juggle.
"Sometimes it's a bit tricky to make a decision between which one I want to play but they don't seem to clash too much so it's not too bad," she said.
Noonan adapts to the demands of each sport with relative ease.
"I kind of play the same role in both teams," she said.
"I shoot a lot obviously so I don't find it too hard going between both of them."
Noonan's Tigers play South Rovers in round 16 on Saturday while the Mermaids have a break for week one of the finals series.
