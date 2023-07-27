A champion Nirranda defender will make his long-awaited return from injury on Saturday against Russells Creek while league-leader Merrivale has added four quality players for its Warrnambool and District league clash with Timboon Demons.
Blues coach Nick Couch confirmed star backman Mathew Lloyd would play his first game since injuring his achilles in round six against Dennington. The news gets better for the reigning premiers, with classy Blues Jason Lee, James Willsher and Luke Irving all returning.
Dylan Willsher, Braden Poole (both away) and Brady Kew (ankle) will miss the fixture.
The Tigers will bolster each part of the ground, with coach Josh Sobey confirming they would welcome back skipper Jack Gleeson (defender), Blair McCutcheon and vice captain Sam Gleeson (both midfielders) and Hamish Gurry (forward) against the Demons.
McCutcheon, the reigning Esam medallist, will play his second senior game for the year after re-joining the Tigers mid-season.
"It's a nice feeling," Sobey said of regaining the four players. "They've freshened up after last week and they're eager to get into it as well and hopefully get themselves into some good form heading into finals."
Tigers forward Jye Wilson comes out of the line-up after a minor injury sustained against the Demons.
"Jye split his finger open just on the webbing," Sobey said. "They glued it up straight away, we're just taking a cautious approach so it doesn't get infected this week. He's fine and he'll return next week."
Kolora-Noorat has received a timely boost for its top-four match-up against Panmure, with coach Nick Bourke expecting key players Ben Moloney, Joel Moloney, Luke Tebble, Justin Wallace and Henry Kenna to return.
Tebble, who can play both ends of the ground, has been absent since breaking his arm during a win against Allansford in round nine.
"He's still probably a fitness tonight (Thursday) but he trained last week and I'm pretty confident he'll put his hand up to be right this week but we'll weigh that up at training."
Matt Colbert (calf), Will Fleming and Jeremy Bidmade come into the Bulldogs' side while Harry Turnham, Brandon Bant (both injured) and Luke Gavin (unavailable) exit.
Panmure v Kolora-Noorat
Panmure
B: M.Colbert, N.Keane, D.Meade
HB: T.Sinnott, Z.Reeves, Z.Ledin
C: D.Moloney, T.Wright, T.Murnane
HF: C.Bant, W.Fleming, P.Ryan
F: J.Bidmade, J.Moloney, L.McLeod
R: L.Kew, B.Gedye, T.Gardiner
Int: H.Searle, J.Norton, S.Mahony, D.Bourke
Kolora-Noorat
B: S.O'Connor, R.O'Connor, J.Brooks
HB: O.Curran, J.Evans, T.McKenzie
C: E.Lee, J.Dillon, N.Marshall
HF: G.Beasley, P.Baker, D.Barbary
F: C.Kavanagh, L.Boyd, N.Bourke
R: S.Kenna, S.Uwland, F.Beasley
Int: N.Castersen, T.Kenna, P.McSween, T.Glennen
Allansford Seniors v Dennington Seniors
Allansford Seniors
B: J.Kirkwood, T.Membrey, B.Lee
HB: B.Edge, B.Coutts, A.Gordon
C: K.Jans, B.Williams, R.Swan
HF: C.Day, C.McLean, B.Hunger
F: F.Gleeson, R.Hare, M.Gristede
R: Z.Jamieson, Z.Mungean, L.Read
Int: K.Gordon, T.Mott, B.Lenehan
Dennington Seniors
B: D.Threlfall, J.Keen, L.Pearson
HB: L.Campbell-Gavin, B.Barton, T.Lee
C: J.Turner, D.Paton, J.Hamilton
HF: T.Fitzgerald, L.McKane, J.Garner
F: T.Noonan, B.Thornton, B.Hadden
R: N.Alexandrou, T.Duynhoven, B.Baker
Int: E.Dowd, J.Woodall, J.Dwyer, J.Baker
Timboon Demons Seniors v Old Collegians Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: L.Smith, H.Stansfield, C.Dower
HB: K.Delaney, S.Newey, T.Marshallsea
C: L.Rosolin, O.Stansfield, A.Hunt
HF: C.Trotter, I.Arundell, T.Thorburn
F: S.Negrello, T.Hunt, N.Deppeler
R: M.Hickey, M.Wallace, B.Newey
Int: S.Crees, B.Harding, D.Tribe, L.Alsop
Old Collegians Seniors
B: N.Forth, D.Gleeson, B.Brooks
HB: J.Lucas, N.Wallace, J.Cust
C: J.Cleaver, J.Creed, T.Mahony
HF: T.Lewis, I.Williams, J.Dunne
F: J.O'Flynn, C.Barby, J.Brooks
R: J.Bateman, H.Hall, T.Kennedy
Int: S.wakely, E.Dawson, I.Dean, S.Walker
Merrivale Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Merrivale Seniors
B: E.Barker, S.Doukas, W.Lenehan
HB: O.Doukas, S.Barnes, J.Gleeson
C: T.Stephens, C.Rix, A.Campbell
HF: J.Neave, S.Gleeson, M.Hausler
F: B.Bell, D.Weir, N.Krepp
R: M.Sandow, T.Porter, J.Porter
Int: J.Fary, Z.Neave, H.Gurry, B.McCutcheon
South Rovers Seniors
B: T.Bishop, J.Dalton, R.Hehir
HB: S.Wilde, T.Harman, B.Bushell
C: K.Lenehan, J.Higgins, P.Higgins
HF: B.Goodall, B.Fedley, T.Ryan
F: J.Bell, C.Britten, B.Turland
R: J.Morton, J.Fedley, S.Williams
Int: B.Oates, S.Nicolson, F.Torney, C.Mailes
Nirranda Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Nirranda Seniors
B: B.Poole, C.Wagstaff, L.Weel
HB: J.Irving, R.Nutting, B.Harkness
C: T.Dalton, J.Willsher, D.Philp
HF: J.Couch, B.McCann, J.Lee
F: J.Payne, D.Craven, J.Primmer
R: J.Walsh, T.Coates, J.Paulin
Int: L.Irving, M.Lloyd, H.Giblin
Russells Creek Seniors
B: J.Edwards, Z.Welsford, L.MacKley
HB: L.Edwards, D.Burns, T.Wason
C: S.Alberts, P.Brady, S.Brady
HF: T.Smith, B.Hewett, P.Chatfield
F: D.Herbertson, C.Templeton, J.Chatfield
R: L.McLeod, T.Lovett, D.Morris
Int: T.Boyle, S.Grinter, J.Chatfield, M.Noonan
