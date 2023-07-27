The Standard
Star defender returns for Nirranda, Tigers and Power strengthened

Updated July 27 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 7:30pm
Nirranda defender Mathew Lloyd will return from injury on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
A champion Nirranda defender will make his long-awaited return from injury on Saturday against Russells Creek while league-leader Merrivale has added four quality players for its Warrnambool and District league clash with Timboon Demons.

