SAM Dobson. Ben Dobson. Ben Goodall. Tim McPherson. Jeremy Hausler. Brett Harrington. Jarrod Korewha. Jack O'Sullivan.
That's the list of premiership footballers Koroit has had to cover this year as it list moved into a new era.
It's why the Saints' success - they're second on the Hampden league ladder with four home-and-away rounds to play - has captured the attention of rival coaches.
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn was full of praise for multiple Koroit premiership mentor Chris McLaren ahead of their side's round 15 clash at Victoria Park on Saturday.
"They are playing really well. Credit to him, he's a good coach and he's gradually building them," he said.
"I know they lost a lot (of players from) last year but he's just got players across every line that are playing some really good, attacking footy at the minute.
"He's had to change the way they play because there's a lot of height that has gone out of their side but the way they're moving the ball is really positive."
Swayn, whose side sits sixth two points outside the top-five, defeated Koroit by 39 points in round six.
But he knows the Saints will be a different proposition the second time around.
"It's a really good test for us. Our best footy we reckon stacks up against anyone," Swayn said.
"If we can do it for longer, we give ourselves a chance against anyone.
"It's just how long we can do it for, we just have to be a bit more consistent."
Koroit coach Chris McLaren is wary of Camperdown's major threats too.
"We certainly didn't play near our best that day and Camperdown's best has been very good this year," he said.
"Although they've been a little bit inconsistent, their best has certainly been very strong and they've beaten some big teams.
"They kept the ball off us really well when we played them last time.
"Going into the wind they were able to maintain possession really well and that's something I really noticed."
The evenness of the ladder has been a talking point throughout the season among rivals coaches.
South Warrnambool is three games clear in top spot and is the only one guaranteed a finals berth.
"There's plenty of eight-point games in terms of ladder position for probably six teams," McLaren said.
"South are safe and the bottom three probably look like they're out of it and everyone else is certainly a live chance of finishing anywhere in that five or missing the five."
Koroit will host its 2003 premiership reunion on Saturday. McLaren captained the team that day when the Saints stormed home from 49 points down at half-time to beat Camperdown.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
