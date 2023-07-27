Premier Speedway has secured a naming rights partner for next year's Australian Sprintcar Championship but is still looking for a Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic sponsor.
Australian lifestyle clothing company Locked Down has come forward to sponsor the event, with Premier Speedway to host the Locked Down 2024 Australian Sprintcar Championship on January 26 and 27.
Locked Down was founded by CEO Ryan McNamara, a former speedway racer, in 2016.
The company will also work with the Premier Speedway team on a range of Classic merchandise for 2024.
"It is fantastic to have Ryan, a former Speedway racer himself, invest in the major event and Premier Speedway," Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry said.
Next year's Classic, to run from January 19-21, is without a naming rights sponsor following the end of South West Conveyancing's contract.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.