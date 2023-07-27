The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Locked Down partners with Premier Speedway for Australian championships

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
July 27 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A naming rights partner for the 2024 Australian Sprintcar Title has been secured.
A naming rights partner for the 2024 Australian Sprintcar Title has been secured.

Premier Speedway has secured a naming rights partner for next year's Australian Sprintcar Championship but is still looking for a Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic sponsor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.