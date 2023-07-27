Elvis was definitely in the building at Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza this week but there was also a hint of Buddy Holly.
Performer Mark Caligiuri brought their music back to life for shoppers on Thursday and will make a comeback on Friday, July 28 between midday and 2pm.
The visit is a promo for his new tour.
On September 15, that'll be the day that Caligiuri will perform his Elvis and Buddy Holly show at the Lighthouse Theatre in Warrnambool.
Caligiuri has been performing Elvis since 1996.
"I was always into music as a kid," he said. "I loved Elvis from when I was at primary school. I first heard about him when he passed away and they announced it at school.
"Then I started to listen to all his records."
Later in life, his vocal coach's husband - a huge Elvis fan - invited him to an Elvis show which inspired him to do something similar.
"I loved it," he said.
Caligiuri created his own Elvis show, pouring hundreds of hours into getting the moves just right.
"I did my very first show for my sister's 21st birthday in September of that year in 1996," he said.
"I was working day and night on it. He's very challenging to do."
Caligiuri also does a Johnny Cash show - which he performed at the Lighthouse Theatre in June.
He said he had been performing Elvis without a band for many years but had now added an eight or nine-piece band.
"I'm very excited with this band. It's unbelievable. They're so good," he said.
With the show a mix of Elvis and Buddy Holly hits, Caligiuri said Elvis was a lot more challenging to do.
"I like Elvis more because Elvis also had dancing, the voice and the look," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.