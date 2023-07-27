WARRNAMBOOL will blood three debutants against Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday.
Vic Country under 16 representative Sam Niklaus, Matt Sell and Jiah Cawthorn will play their first Hampden league senior games alongside captain Sam Cowling in what will be his 200th match for the club.
The experienced Otto Opperman and recruit Steve Lampton also come into the Dan O'Keefe-coached side for the eighth-versus-ninth battle at Reid Oval.
Reggie Mast (GWV Rebels), Liam Bidmade (hamstring), Lochie Worden (omitted), Hugh Morgan (omitted) and Ryan Warfe (unavailable) will miss the round 15 clash.
Camperdown is confident co-captain Charlie Lucas will be available for selection following the split round bye after avoiding a serious shoulder injury.
The midfielder was hurt in the Magpies' loss to Cobden in round 14 after a collision with Cobden's Patty Smith.
He will miss the sixth-placed Pies' crucial clash against second-placed Koroit at Victoria Park.
But coach Neville Swayn expects Lucas will be fit to play in two weeks' time after the Magpies' split round break.
"There's no breaks. He had x-rays on it on Sunday so it's more ligaments," he said.
"We'll just have to wait and see how he's going after the bye but it's probably better than we initially thought so we are hoping we can get him back for the last two or three.
"He's pretty tough, Charlie, so if there's a chance he'll give himself every opportunity to play later in the year."
Camperdown, which will play three instead of four on the bench against Koroit, is also without co-captain Luke O'Neil who is recovering from finger surgery following an incident at work.
Swayn said there was no time-frame on O'Neil's return.
"We're not sure if he'll get back (this season). It just depends on the wound and how it recovers," he said.
"If we get him it will be really late in the year or if we play finals."
Koroit loses key forward Mitch Lloyd and small forward Connor Byrne to GWV Rebels' commitments while Jayden Whitehead has a hip complaint.
There are two ins, accounting for one less player on the bench, with Talor Byrne and Kyle Moloney recalled to the senior team.
Six teams - Portland, Port Fairy, Terang Mortlake, Cobden, North Warrnambool Eagles and South Warrnambool - have byes this weekend.
Warrnambool Blues v Hamilton Kangaroos - Reid Oval, 2pm
Warrnambool
B: J.Turland, J.Foott, E.Boyd
HB: N.Hooker, O.Opperman, S.Cowling
C: W.Lord, D.Graham, S.Lampton
HF: A.Sztynda, J.Cawthorn, F.Radley
F: J.Wells, J.Bell, J.Chittick
R: R.Jansen van beek, D.McCorkell, M.Bidmade
Int: M.Sell, J.Turland, S.Niklaus, C.Moncrieff
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: J.Jennings, W.Povey, M.McMeel
HB: L.Barnes, T.Morris, B.Thomas
C: E.Knight, C.Pither, B.Hicks
HF: C.Alexander, J.Hickey, J.hawker
F: D.Russell, H.Cook, L.Uebergang
R: C.Whyte, N.Herrmann, D.White
Int: A.Kissel, B.Baker, R.Sigley, M.Matuschka
Koroit Saints v Camperdown - Victoria Park, 2pm
Koroit Saints
B: T.Martin, W.Petersen, F.Robb
HB: J.Block, D.Mooney, T.Baulch
C: L.Hoy, J.Lloyd, M.Petersen
HF: P.O'Sullivan, C.Nagorcka, M.Bradley
F: J.Neave, W.Couch, D.McCutcheon
R: T.Couch, C.O'Donnell, J.McCosh
Int: J.Whitehead, T.Waterson, T.Mckenry
Emg: H.Noonan, T.Byrne, K.Moloney
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.