WARRNAMBOOL footballer Amon Radley will make his Coates Talent League debut on his home ground.
Radley, who is returning from a serious arm injury, is one of eight Hampden league players who will feature when Greater Western Victoria Rebels mark their long-awaited Reid Oval return on Sunday.
South Warrnambool's George Stevens, Luamon Lual and Wil Rantall, Warrnambool's Reggie Mast, Koroit duo Mitch Lloyd and Connor Byrne and Cobden's Rhys Unwin were also selected in the David Loader-coached team for the crucial clash against Geelong Falcons.
Rebels talent manager Brooke Brown said Radley would relish playing his first game in familiar territory.
"We are super excited for Amon and his family that he gets this opportunity especially in front of his home town," she said.
"He has trained hard even through his recent injury, really bought into the Rebels and is fully deserving of his spot on Sunday."
It will be the first time since 2014 Coates Talent League - previously known as the TAC Cup and NAB League - has hosted a game in the city.
The Rebels are based in Ballarat with Hampden players regularly commuting to games and training.
"The Warrnambool boys were really up and about tonight, knowing that they get to showcase their skills in front of their family and friends on Sunday," Brown said.
"They are super excited."
The game starts at 12pm Sunday.
