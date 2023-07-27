Moyne Shire Council will ask the state Roads Minister why the shire's dangerously dilapidated road network continues to be ignored.
Councillor James Purcell asked what was being done about the major thoroughfares in Moyne at the July council meeting.
"An issue that I think we've raised that many times and we continue to raise it is the... condition of our road network," Cr Purcell said.
"Anyone who drives on our roads would agree... they're in bad condition and we're not seeing any improvement."
Cr Purcell said he was growing tired of promises not being followed up with action.
"If we take the Port Fairy to Warrnambool road for instance, we've been promised for... probably two decades that something's being done. The federal government's put money into it, the state government has promised, but we're not seeing any action and it's just getting worse," he said.
"What are we doing to try to put pressure on the government to improve our road conditions?"
While local roads are the responsibility of the council, major thoroughfares - also known as "declared roads", or A, B, or C roads - are maintained by the state, so the council is limited to lobbying for those roads to be maintained.
Shire chief executive officer Brett Davis said the council was trying to work out why so little had been done.
"In the officer sense I've reached out to the chief regional transport acting person at this stage and they're preparing a briefing to come back to councillors to update you on where they are with the program," Mr Davis said.
"I suggest that we'll be making overtures to (Roads Minister Melissa Horne's) office about the lack of progress on some of those key roads.
"We're working within what we can to have a better and quicker response to the outstanding issues of road quality."
Ms Horne said in April the state government spent $11 million on the Princes Highway between Panmure and the South Australian border in 2022-23.
Regional Roads Victoria also lists a dozen recent and upcoming projects along the highway on its website.
"Throughout early 2022, upgrades have taken place on bridges along the Princes Highway across the Merri River Bridge in Dennington and the Fitzroy River Bridge in Tyrendarra," it said.
"Upcoming bridge works along the Princes Highway include: Rail bridges in Dennington, Weerite and Allansford; Shaw River Yambuk; Surrey River Narrawong; Glenelg River Dartmoor; Mount Emu Creek Panmure; and Moyne River Rosebrook."
The website also said overtaking lanes would be built in Tyrendarra and Yambuk westbound and Terang in both directions.
The state budget in May projected regional road repairs to drop significantly.
The total area of road resurfaced or rehabilitated in regional Victoria is expected to be 8.6 million square metres in 2022-23, well down on the target of 12.1 million and the previous year's 11.5 million. The budget attributes the 29 per cent shortfall to heavy rainfall and the rising cost of materials and labour.
Complicating matters further, the government hasn't set a repair target for the coming financial year, with the Department of Transport saying it was still finalising the modelling behind its work plan. The Standard asked the Premier's office in May when the target would be released, but it declined to respond.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
