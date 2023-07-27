Victoria's leading trainer Ciaron Maher is set to up the ante and focus on a greater presence in NSW when the new racing season starts in a bid to achieve the best returns for his owners.
In an exclusive interview with ACM Racing, Maher said Victoria would still be a key base but he was disappointed with the state's peak body cutting prize money in numerous races.
He will instead chase big returns offered by Racing NSW under the leadership of Peter V'Landys, who has spearheaded significant prize money increases over recent months. Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said Racing NSW was setting the standard for the sport in Australia.
"Racing NSW should be congratulated for the job they are doing in offering more prize money," the Melbourne Cup winning trainer said.
"They have got on the front foot and are setting the pace. Part of our business plan at Maher-Eustace racing is to get the best returns for our owners on their significant investments and we would be neglectful if we never chased the prize money on offer in NSW."
The Maher-Eustace stable are placed in fourth spot on the 2022-23 Sydney metropolitan trainers premiership with 42 winners after 18 metropolitan winners in 2021-22 and have comfortably won the Melbourne metropolitan title again. The stable has trained more than 340 winners across Australia in this season and is hoping to increase on that number in 2023-24."
"It's taken us a bit of time to set up things in NSW but we are getting there," he said.
"We've acquired the state-of-the-art training facility at Bong Bong Farm in the NSW Southern Highlands and we're having an open day there on Friday.
"It's the first time we can showcase the world renowned property to some of our owners and key people in NSW. The property has been purposely built for horses and should be a great nursery for our juveniles and have a direct impact on all our runners.
"I would say going forwards, it's going to be a key part of our business in NSW. The facility is multi-purpose as we can train, pre-train and spell our horses there. We've got 80 horses in work at Warwick Farm and Bong Bong and is a tremendous place to freshen up our horses. It's only one-and-a-half hours out of Sydney and offers a wonderful environment for them."
The Maher-Eustace stable has also secured exclusive rights to the Bob's Farm Sand and Surf Training facility, just outside Newcastle which has been a jewel in the crown of leading trainers across NSW and beyond.
"We've tried to replicate our training facilities in NSW on our Victoria model," the former jumps jockey said. "The Victoria model has been very successful but you're always fine tuning different aspects about it."
Maher arrived back in Australia after a four week overseas working holiday on Monday and has hit the ground running.
"It was great to have a bit of a break," he said. "I spent a fair bit of time while overseas at Newmarket in England with David's brother Harry Eustace.
"Harry is an excellent trainer in his own right and is closely affiliated with our stable. I was at trackwork at Warwick Farm on Wednesday morning and was trackside to see Southern Chilli win at Canterbury later in the day. The stable is really lucky to have great staff across all our different stabling locations in Victoria and NSW."
The Maher-Eustace stable have runners at Rosehill and Moonee Valley on Saturday. Estriella will try and retain her unbeaten record intact for the stable when she lines up in a $150,000 two-year-old race at Randwick.
"I was impressed with the debut victory by Estriella at Gosford," Maher said. "Saturday is the last two-year-old race for the season and she deserves a crack at this. She has derived great benefit from her Gosford win. It's a tough race but Estriella is a good each way chance."
He rates Epic Proportions a strong chance in a two-year-old race at the Valley.
"We've got a couple of good chances running at the Valley and I've got a liking for Epic Proportions," Maher said. "Epic Proportions ran second at Randwick on the back of a nice win at Canterbury. He's got plenty of upside and looks to have a nice future."
The stable also has runners in Queensland at Eagle Farm on Saturday and at Morphettville in Adelaide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.