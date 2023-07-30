A man who dedicated his life to helping others by using his vast knowledge of the sea will be sadly missed.
Port Fairy's Howard Willoughby passed away after a long battle with respiratory illness on July 24.
Mr Willoughby, who was a fisherman for many years, was an integral member of the Port Fairy Marine Rescue Service before he became unwell.
His cousin, friend and fellow service volunteer Russell Lemke said Mr Willoughby's knowledge of the sea, his leadership and dedication to teaching others made him one of a kind.
"Howard will be sadly missed," Mr Lemke said.
"He was a good friend, a comrade, a leader and a mentor.
"His dedication to marine rescue and the community will always be remembered.
"His legacy will live on in the professionalism and skill demonstrated by the crew members he trained while performing their rescue work."
Mr Lemke said Mr Willoughby was always the first volunteer to put his hand up for a rescue.
"During his time with us he was involved in 24 rescues," Mr Lemke said.
"The longest was the search for the Mary S."
This search was a combined effort with the Coast Guard, Marine Rescue, Australian Maritime Safety Authority and multiple aircraft.
This search occurred in June 2014 - when Warrnambool fisherman Adrian Rodgers was reported missing.
"I remember vividly Howard went out every day," Mr Lemke said.
"He was putting in eight hours days out there, being pounded around in the boat and was coming back exhausted but he would head out again the next day."
Mr Lemke said the Mary S was found 30 nautical miles south of Port Fairy.
But the skipper was missing, presumed dead.
"Howard was an excellent skipper and commander," Mr Lemke said.
"He could read the sea, he could read the conditions."
Mr Lemke said Mr Willoughby was extremely generous with his time and took great joy in passing on his knowledge to other crew members.
"He loved being out at sea," he said.
When Mr Willoughby wasn't out at sea, he loved tending to his garden.
His vegetable garden often supplied most homes in the street he lived.
"I don't think they ever bought vegetables," Mr Lemke said.
Marine rescue crew members were always being offered an array of cabbages, cauliflowers or snowpeas.
"He always wanted to help people and he was always trying to help us better ourselves," Mr Lemke said.
In 2022, Mr Willoughby was awarded the Emergency Service Medal.
"In the last 15 years, Port Fairy Marine Rescue have rescued over 150 people, a lot of those under Howard's watch," Mr Lemke said.
Mr Willoughby is survived by his wife Eileen, his daughter Donna, grandchildren Brett, Rey and Joel and great grandfather to Jack.
Mr Lemke said he believed the rescue service crew would scatter Mr Willoughby's ashes at sea - as was his wish.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
