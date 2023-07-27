Aussie dream would 'slip out of reach' if grant scrapped

Scrapping the first home buyer grant would add to the south-west's housing crisis, according to Uniting Victoria and Tasmania homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage.
It was revealed earlier this week the state government was considering dumping the grant scheme.
Mr Liversage said young people were already struggling to save enough money to purchase a home.
He said it would be disappointing if the "great Aussie dream" of owning a house became out of reach for some.
"Historically Australia has prided itself of people being able to realise the dream of buying their own home," he said.
"It's one of the greatest things about this country - that everyone can purchase their own home."
Mr Liversage said if the grant was scrapped, it would add to the south-west's homelessness crisis.
"We're seeing a massive increase in people accessing our services - around 40 per cent are new presentations as well.
"People are already getting squeezed out of the rental market."
Mr Liversage said there was a growing number of people in the south-west who were sleeping rough.
He said there were very few motels or hotels homeless people could stay in, particularly in peak tourism seasons.
"There's almost zero affordability for people on Youth Allowance or JobSeeker in Warrnambool," Mr Liversage said.
He said the state government should seriously consider the consequences before scrapping the first home buyer grant.
Warrnambool's Jamie Page fears the dream of owning property may be out of reach for him - even if he is eligible for a first home buyer grant.
"The first home buyers was only for the middle class anyway," Mr Page said.
"The rest of us struggle on the edge of homelessness anyway.
"In order to buy a two-bedroom unit in Warrnambool, you're needing a deposit of 50,000 and an income of $120,000 a year.
"How is the first home buyers going to help?"
Mr Page said the state government should help people on lower incomes access loans.
He said this would open up more properties for families struggling to find a home.
Warrnambool's John Droste said he looked into Mortgage Mates - a website that helped people co-own a home to get out of the rental market.
He said he was considering this at one point.
"It may help some people," Mr Droste said.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the state government needed to stop punishing country Victorians for the cost of projects in Melbourne blowing out.
"We have a government which is wasting money to the extreme - the North East Link project has blown out to $18 billion and the West Gate Tunnel has gone from $5 billion to $10 billion," Ms Britnell said.
"The list of these projects in Melbourne with extraordinary cost blow-outs are affecting out young people who want to buy their first home."
Ms Britnell said the grant had already been reduced from $20,000 in regional areas to $10,000.
"The government is desperate because it has run out of money," he said.
Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan said the dream of buying a home was slipping out of the hands of some young people.
"If the state government was dropping first home buyer support and decreasing legislation and regulations, there could be an argument for it," Mr Riordan said.
"But what we are seeing is everything going one way - increased costs and diminished support."
Mr Riordan said he has spoken to people in the building industry who said the state government's new building codes were going to add $40,000 to $50,000 to the cost of building a new home.
"If they drop the first home buyer grant, that's going to be adding $60,000 to $70,000 to the cost of building a home," he said.
"That's going to mean people are going to save more and they're going to have to ask for more finance.
"There's going to be a big income required for people to be able to do that."
A response from the state government was sought.
