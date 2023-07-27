A trio of crucial signings has incoming Northern Raiders captain-coach Jimmy Elford excited about the prospects of his Warrnambool and District division one outfit next season.
The former Russells Creek premiership champion, who joined the Raiders this season, confirmed the club had signed emerging leg-spinner Hayden McGovern from West Warrnambool, hard-hitting all-rounder Jacob Fishwick from Terang Noorat and overseas import Alex Browne.
McGovern, one of the association's most talented spinners, has represented the WDCA at junior country week and has played 14 division one matches for the Panthers, snaring 16 wickets.
Fishwick, who has played division one cricket in the South West association for four seasons with 1,615 runs at an average of 33 with four centuries, will significantly bolster the batting and provide a keeping or spin option.
Elford told The Standard the local pair filled some much-needed positions in the division one team.
"It's pretty exciting to get these guys," he said. "From all reports there was no designated spinner last season but an actual spinner in Hayden with Jacob bowling off-spin as well if needed really helps us.
"It gives us variety both ways. Hayden has had some good seasons playing division one and it'll be good to work with him. (Jacob) Fishwick is a hard-hitting top-order bat and can also keep as well which he has for most of his career."
Elford said Browne, who is from Barbados and whose father Courtney played 20 Tests for West Indies, was going to be a player to watch if he can get into Australia with sporting visa rules changing.
The entertaining keeper-batter played on the Mornington Peninsula last season, scoring a century for Sorrento in the top-flight and featuring in the Raiders' Sunday Super Smash as a guest player.
"He's in England at the moment, my understanding is it's hard to get West Indian players and Sri Lankan players but he's a dual-citizen, he's got an English citizenship," he said. "I don't know a lot about it but because of that it'll be a lot easier.
"Alex is a gun batter and a keeper but apparently he bowls wheels as well."
He added the list was shaping nicely as the Raiders begin preparations for the season ahead.
"We've got a lot of options now which is great," he said.
"All the pieces are starting to come together. There is enough depth there having only missed finals by percentage but we plan to be in a similar position and hopefully do a bit better than that
"We've got a lot of buy-in already, to have people already having a hit back in June is a key sign to show how keen we are."
