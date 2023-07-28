The Standard
Letters

Letters July 27, 2023

July 28 2023 - 12:30pm
Fight for the Bight campaigners protested at Port Fairy. Picture by Sean McKenna
'I'm voting yes'

I write to add my name to those supporting a yes vote at the coming referendum. I find it incredulous that such a simple and worthwhile proposition should be facing much opposition at all.

