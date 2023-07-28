I write to add my name to those supporting a yes vote at the coming referendum. I find it incredulous that such a simple and worthwhile proposition should be facing much opposition at all.
Indeed, the only reason it is contested is that as often happens the Coalition together with their monopoly conservative media have opted to not provide bipartisan support purely for political reasons, and in that situation getting a referendum to meet the pass mark needed becomes a lot more difficult.
I would implore community members not to be influenced by the volume of misinformation and disinformation associated with those saying no.
If you don't know, find out, it's not hard.
Russell Allardice, Port Fairy
Two arguments are developing in the No campaign for the Voice.
On the one hand we have those who have dusted off their socialist values to say a political advantage will be unfairly provided to our indigenous people by voting for recognition in the constitution and providing avenues for advice to government.
On the other hand we get the argument put by the Nationals and Senator Price that the referendum will do nothing to assist Indigenous people and therefore vote no.
This is incongruous and perhaps a good reason to reconsider and vote Yes.
Peter Steele, Warrnambool
Noel Pearson, senior leader of the Yes vote for the Voice to Parliament, when asked for more detail on the wording of the vote, his reply was and I quote "the Parliament will supply the details after a Yes vote is successful". Please explain to me why the parliament cannot simply supply the detail before the vote, to enable all citizens to understand what they are voting for. Very suspicious, very tricky, very dangerous. If unsure, vote No.
Marilyn Rantall, Cobden
Sunday at Port Fairy's South Beach, history relived itself after five years again as caring people of the community again protested and sang about the proposed seismic blasting in our waters in the search for gas.
Moyne Shire councillor Jordan Lockett spoke well against the proposed blasting and asked 'why aren't government bureaucrats listening?' We do not want our children's future inherently damaged for the sake of overseas oil companies' greed and politicians' slush funds.
With all the hype on global warming and sea levels rising, in our life time at South Beach we have seen a king tide storm wash over the rocks with kelp left on the doorsteps of homes. The south-west coast line has half the known seaweed varieties in the world. Also in 200 feet of water from Philip Island to Tasmania is a cold coral reef that surpasses the Great Barrier reef in biodiversity of marine creatures. An area the size of Victoria under aquaculture can feed 10 billion people and we have this gem at our doorstep.
I hope Roma Britnell as a businesswoman and our local member has the foresight to see this as an asset and speak up for the people she represents. Please hear the voices of our local First Nations community as their stories passed down from generations back some eight thousand years ago, when the sea rose so quickly at a frightening pace, cutting Tasmania off from the mainland. And they want to bore for more gas. Are they crazy?
Robert Rowley, Illowa
Believe me I am no art connoisseur as my family would agree but I find it unbelievable that to attach a sculpture to the ground would cost $20,000 as mentioned in the story about whether the sculpture will be returned to Koroit Street.
Rendering prices must have sky-rocketed since I had my last job done. There are alternatives to affix the some might say offending piece of art but the councillors at the time thought it looked alright.
Does the current council or councillors detest something the ratepayers paid for and have inflated the cost of repairs? They can email me the quotes for my perusal and I can see if I can sharpen the pencil a bit. The artist is wrong in saying it is not too much for the reinstallation. $20,000 is way too much.
Peter Brown, Warrnambool
