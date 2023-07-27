The organising committee has worked really hard to spread the message of Sheepvention far and wide and we've received a great response from trade exhibitors which is very pleasing.- David Botterill
This year's Hamilton Sheepvention Rural Expo promises to be much more than an agricultural event, with the industry coming together to showcase the latest in sheep genetics, innovation, education and entertainment.
Following several years trialling a three-day format, this year the event has returned to two days, and will take place on August 6 to 7 at the Hamilton Showgrounds.
According to Hamilton Sheepvention Rural Expo president David Botterill, the decision was made to return to a two-day format to attract a wider patronage.
"Last year's event was a huge success considering the circumstances we all faced, but as a committee we've had to make some changes this year," Mr Botterill said.
"After a lot of feedback we decided to return to two days, allowing families and school children to come through on Sunday and corporate organisations on Monday.
"We've also restructured the layout of the event, through combining pavilions and going with a slightly new look in terms of marquees."
Mr Botterill said an increased number of exhibitors have also returned for this year's event, providing a platform for agribusiness, machinery, equipment, livestock and advisory services to display their products.
"There was some caution last year around returning with COVID-19 restrictions still in place," he said.
"But this year with those being lifted we've seen a return of traders from years gone by as well as a range of new traders.
"The organising committee has worked really hard to spread the message of Sheepvention far and wide and we've received a great response from trade exhibitors which is very pleasing."
The Sheepvention Rural Expo will be officially opened in the Ram Shed on Sunday, August 6, at 12.30pm, by Roger Fletcher, the founder of Fletcher International Exports and a well-known face in the sheep meat industry,
More than 500 sheep from four different states will also be competing in the Hamilton Pastoral and Agricultural Society's annual sheep show, held as part of Sheepvention.
Reflecting the diversity and history of the sheep and wool industry in Australia, Mr Botterill said there was strong representation across prime lamb breeds, heritage breeds and wool breeds.
This year, the show's feature breed is the Suffolk sheep.
A new concept this year, the Elanco Sheeptech Hub has been incorporated into the northern end of the Sheep Pavilion, providing a one-stop-shop for producers and industry stakeholders, while the Merino show and annual stud ram sale, which will be held on Monday, August 7, have moved back to the Ram Shed.
"We're really excited about the new layout and how it is going to look and work this year," Mr Botterill said.
"Combining the Sheep Tech hub and the sheep show will create a wonderful dynamic inside the Sheep Pavilion."
Always a crowd-pleaser, Sheepvention will host the Coprice Farm Dog Championships, with organisers expecting more than 130 dogs for the event, while the Proway Wool Handling Competition has attracted entries from across the state.
The Ace Radio Innovations Hub will showcase the latest technology and digital farming products available to producers as well as an impressive line-up of speakers on the Towards 90 Innovations Stage.
There will be presentations throughout the two days including local inventor James Nagorcka, who after building his own tractor, won a contract with machinery giant John Deere.
Also joining the line-up is Sinclair Wilson, Meat & Livestock Australia, Mallee Marketing, NextGen Agri, Elders, Agriculture Victoria, Humans of Agriculture and veterinarians Dr Jane Gaussen and Dr Jim Walsh.
Also running is the Inventions competition, which is always a firm favourite at the show, with a range of categories open to enter, including classes for budding student inventors. The award winners will be announced on Sunday at 1pm.
Brand new in 2023 is the Midfield Group Careers in Agriculture day on Monday from 9am in the Sheep Pavilion. Students will have the opportunity to hear from a range of industry leaders about potential career pathways in agriculture. Running alongside this event is the Victorian Agricultural Shows Junior Judging competition.
Families and young children are also well-catered for with fun activities and interactive displays happening in the Entertainment Centre, Home Paddock Pavilion and the Producers Market.
"Sheepvention offers something for everyone to see and do, from socks to sheep, and that's what makes the show such a success," Mr Botterill said.
