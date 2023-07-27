The Standard
Hamilton's 2023 Sheepvention to run over two days

By Kylie Nicholls
Updated July 27 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:39am
The Hamilton Sheepvention Rural Expo runs from August 6-7, with an extensive program of events on offer. Picture by Social Connection Media
The organising committee has worked really hard to spread the message of Sheepvention far and wide and we've received a great response from trade exhibitors which is very pleasing.

- David Botterill

This year's Hamilton Sheepvention Rural Expo promises to be much more than an agricultural event, with the industry coming together to showcase the latest in sheep genetics, innovation, education and entertainment.

