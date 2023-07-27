The Standard
Warrnambool's Wunta Fiesta could be revived in 2024

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 10:19am
Donna Gladman and volunteer Andrew Taylor were in a party mood at the 2020 Wunta Fiesta in Liebig Street.
A new-look Wunta Fiesta committee is hoping to revive four decades of Warrnambool tradition by bringing the event back to life next year.

