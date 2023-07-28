Tackle Shack: Trout fishing excels, average offshore conditions

Unfortunately there's not much different to report this week, like the last few.
Nonetheless, despite average offshore fishing conditions, the trout fishing has been excellent right across the south west.
But just like that our rivers have turned to chocolate and everyone seems to be packing in the towel for a few weeks but don't think that just because the rivers look like a Chocolate Big M they won't produce good fishing.
A lot of anglers recently have been braving the cold and have been rewarded with some brilliant fish.
Offshore has been quiet this week but a few crews have been out and about.
The Salty Dog Charters crew again has been putting clients onto great fishing, both bottom bashing and on the tuna front.
The guys bagged out on tuna earlier this week out of Port Fairy, but also picked up some big gummies, snapper and nannygai on the same day which is not a bad winter bag.
When conditions allow it's definitely worth getting out there as at this time of year, you'll have good fishing usually to yourself.
Barwon Heads continues to be the hotspot for barrels this week.
Zac Cross from Cross Country Charters got his mega Seacruiser 9000 in the action landing a solid barrel, one of many in that locality this week.
Inside the river at Barwon Heads has seen some monster trevally to 55cm, salmon to 2kg and even some mulloway this week for those fishing a bit further east.
The crater lakes are all go at the moment with both Bullen Merri and Purrumbete producing some excellent trout and salmon fishing.
Earlier this month, Michael and Adam Linke spent a couple of nights at the Lake Purrumbete caravan park fishing the two lakes where they caught heaps of Redfin to 2.5lb in Purrumbete along with some nice rainbows and chinook salmon.
Over at Bullen Merri they had some fun on a couple of tiger trout and a few chinook salmon.
Scott Gray has been fishing Bullen Merri on the fly rod in search of some shallow feeding trout.
Using a minnow profile fly and his Tonic polarised sunglasses Scott has been finding a lot of nice rainbows and tiger trout on the shallow edges that line the lakes edge.
A good set of polarised sunglasses such as Tonics virtually pay for themselves once the trout move in close and the glare becomes too much without them.
Not only do they allow you to see through the glare on the water, but they will also allow you to spot fish sitting in rocks in the shallows.
Mark Gercovich landed a very solid trout recently on a Daiwa Presso minnow cast along the banks of the Merri River.
The upper Hopkins has been fishing well too and has seen some unexpected captures by some anglers putting the time in.
One of these anglers recently was Lincoln Boekhout who was fishing for Redfin when he hooked and landed a big Australian Bass.
Now these fish pull like freight trains for their size and would pull any perch backwards so I'm sure Lincoln knew he had it on.
What we typically see is when the warmer weather hits there is the odd one caught around Toorum Stones and the back of Allansford but to get one that big and that early in the year. Maybe there is more in the Hopkins than we actually think and they can be targeted year round.
This week, plenty of big trout have been taken by local and travelling anglers, including fish over 60cm. Skeeta Andrews has continued his fine form with some really solid browns taken throughout the Merri. Skeeta has been running the Daiwa Presso minnows, heading out before or after work.
We are lucky to live in a spot where world class quality trout are so convenient to access.
Oliver Andrews travelled down from Geelong to sample the trout fishing and wasn't disappointed.
Fishing on Friday with Ben Woolcock, the guys landed seven fish including two at 60cm. These fish took both soft plastics and hardbodies, despite the fast flowing muddy water.
Oli then headed out the next day with Darcy Cutter and again landed some more fish to the high 50cm range.
Brent Saulitis took advantage of an easy boat launch on the Merri and landed his new personal best at 58cm, a well deserved fish.
Young Toby Hellessey got amongst the action too, with a 55cm trout taken from the lower stretches of the Merri.
Toby was running a Daiwa Double Clutch; a popular lure choice for it's long casting properties, great colour range, and long bib which tracks straight in heavy current.
The new shallow running models are very popular too.
Lake Purrumbete has been giving up some really nice trout and redfin.
The new skipper of Victorian Inland Charters, Ken Carman, has been straight into the action in his new role getting clients onto big trout and big bags of redfin.
This week has seen brown trout to 6lb, as well as tiger trout, chinook salmon, and some cricket score catches of redfin with fish to the mid forties.
Lake Bullen Merri has also seen some good fishing, with Tim Vincent walking the shorelines last Sunday and picking up some tiger trout.
The Warrnambool and District Angling Club had their first competition for the year last weekend. Plenty of nice bream were caught in the Hopkins; including Jordan Butler who took out the heaviest fish award with his 1.165kg bream. Shane Murphy took out the heaviest bag award and Jess Lane took heaviest ladies fish. Despite the dirty water, good fishing can definitely be found in the Hopkins this time of year.
Best of luck with your fishing endeavours this week and we will see you out on the water.
