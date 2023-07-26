A man has been taken to hospital after the truck he was driving crashed in Cobden on Thursday, July 27.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said crews responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Cobden-Warrnambool and Cobden-Port Campbell roads at 8.40am with a possible person trapped.
"Six CFA vehicles and crews responded, along with the State Emergency Services, Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police," the spokeswoman said.
"Upon arrival, crews discovered a truck off the road with nil persons trapped.
"The truck was confirmed to be carrying green waste and the incident was deemed under control at 8.55am."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash about 8.35am.
"A man has been taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital in a stable condition," the spokeswoman said.
She said the man in his fifties had suffered upper body injuries.
An SES spokesman said it responded to a possible entrapment but were not required.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
