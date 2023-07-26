Police are warning drink drivers will be caught after two were detected this week,
Warrnambool police Sergeant Ben Timpson said a 33-year-old Warrnambool driver was observed and pulled over along Wollaston Road at 12.10am on July 27.
He recorded a positive preliminary breath test and soon after an evidentiary reading of .06 at the Warrnambool police station.
The driver was issued with a $577 fine and a three-month loss of licence.
It's the second drink driver caught this week.
Just before 5pm Tuesday a member of the public contacted Corangamite police and reported an erratic driver along the Princes Highway.
Details were provided and a Colac man in his 40s was intercepted by Terang police.
He tested positive in a PBT and then recorded an evidentiary reading of .141 - which will lead to a heavy fine and at least 14 months off the road.
Sergeant Timpson said police were on the roads 24 hours of the day, every day of the year.
"If you drink and drive you will be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he said.
"Impaired driving - either drugs or alcohol - is still a leading contributing factor to road fatalities.
"We would also like to thank the member of the public who contacted police about the erratic driver near Terang.
"Without the cooperation from members of the public we can't do our jobs to the best of our ability.
"That information proved crucial in removing that heavily impaired driver from the roads, which makes all road users safer."
