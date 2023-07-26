Aggressor who punched housemate senseless forced to confront issues

A Hamilton man who punched his housemate senseless has been placed in a therapeutic corrections order.
Kieran Quinn, 29, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to recklessly causing injury.
Police told the court the victim had met the accused six weeks before an incident on January 4 and offered him a room to rent.
At 11.25pm that night a shirtless Quinn was confronted by police after they were called.
Officers thought he was either drug and/or alcohol effected.
The victim was near a car in a laneway and unresponsive.
An ambulance was called and he was in and out of consciousness for the next 30 minutes.
Quinn was arrested.
A couple of hours later the victim was conscious and made a statement to police.
He said earlier that night there had been a verbal dispute during dinner.
The victim was poked to the chest and slapped Quinn's hand away.
Their foreheads were against each other's heads, Quinn dug his fingers in near the victim's collarbone before Quinn punched the victim multiple times to the temple.
The court was told the housemate repeatedly asked Quinn to leave, but instead he got more aggravated and there was a further scuffle.
The end result was the victim suffered minor injuries and he had no lasting symptoms.
Quinn was assessed as suitable to undertake a community corrections order although he was classed as a high-risk offender.
He was placed on an 18-month CCO with conditions he do assessments, treatment and programs for alcohol, drug and mental health issues.
There will also be alcohol and drug testing and Quinn was told he was expected to be clean of drugs and alcohol free.
Magistrate John Bentley ordered that any breach of the CCO come back before him for sentencing and warned Quinn he would be jailed.
Quinn was also ordered to do an anger management management course.
The magistrate heard Quinn had a prior assault offence that involved headbutting his father.
