Opponents to offshore wind farms off the south-west coast were told they were in a "once-in-a-generation" battle during a public meeting in Portland.
Up to 150 people packed the Portland Yacht Club on Wednesday, July 26, to air their concerns to Federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
Loss of tourism, impacts on businesses, housing shortage, damage to the environment, threat to sea life and seabirds as well as the surf were among issues aired at the meeting.
Mr Tehan told the crowd he would meet Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen next Thursday to pass on their concerns.
Mr Bowen announced in Portland last month public consultation would begin on a proposed offshore wind farm zone from Warrnambool to Port MacDonnell with the first turbine not installed until at least 2030.
The new 5100-square kilometre wind zone 10 kilometres off shore could create 3000 construction jobs and 3000 ongoing jobs, he said.
Considered Renewables Portland group member Ashlee Ludeman told the meeting proposed offshore wind farms could provide up to 30 per cent of Victoria's electricity, and while the smelter could use 10 per cent, Portland would only use 0.15 per cent.
She asked whether it would be more viable and efficient to have the offshore wind farms closer to Melbourne where more than 78 per cent of the state's population lived.
Ms Ludeman raised concerns about the impact on southern right whales. "Are we not putting at risk the very species we are trying to protect?"
She said the offshore wind turbines would intrude on the views, potentially hinder tourism and ultimately money in the community.
Ms Ludeman said the only place where you do not see industry or infrastructure in Portland was looking out to sea. "We already have these onshore wind farms in our backyard, why do we need them in our front yard as well?"
Considered Renewables Portland group member Rory Carter said it was hard to trust the jobs modelling with much of the work going to outside contractors.
"It's also been spruiked that offshore wind farm projects will enable the Portland smelter to become powered by green energy," he said. "Where are the accurate facts and details on this?
With threats of closure, he asked whether the smelter would still be operational when the proposed wind turbines went in.
"The sheer scale of the proposed offshore wind farm zone, and the support infrastructure will be felt all around us," he said
"Our whole peninsular will be industrialised - no respite - from land or sea.
"Our coastline will have hundreds of large-scale offshore wind towers and turbines bigger than we've ever seen before.
"In fact, it will be about three times the size of the ones on our capes that we already struggle with and try and block out."
Mr Carter said there would be multiple offshore substations, offshore restricted zones, increased vessel traffic, and underwater cabling for kilometres.
"Onshore, to transfer the power, we will see large-scale transmission lines rolled out, more poles and wires saturating our community."
He asked who would pay for it and if it would be added onto power bills.
Commercial fisherman Peter Price described it as a "one in a generation battle" to save the pristine oceans.
Mr Price, who has fished the waters off Portland for 38 years - and across more than two decades with his two sons - said there were several species of birds that needed protecting such as shearwaters and highly endangered wandering albatross.
He said he feared squid fishing would be limited in areas near wind towers, and navigating the turbines at night could increase fuel costs.
"Long-line fishing would be very difficult as we would have to navigate blades and substations as our gear spreads over 9km." he said.
He said the concrete block under each tower would be devastating for the ocean seabed.
"If this goes ahead it will open flood gates all over the ocean. It will end up looking like the land does now," he said.
Another fisherman said putting wind turbines out to sea was a "disgrace".
Portland Boardriders Club member Joey Mulvey said that as surfers, they found it difficult to fathom how the potential development could even be proposed in the area.
"The Portland Boardriders Club are absolutly supportive of renewable energy, however, not in the currently pristine areas of coast and ocean proposed," he said.
Another woman asked why Australia was not investing in ways to reduce power consumption.
"It's time to start changing the way we live day to day. We can be part of the solution. We need to reduce. Turn down the heater and pop on a jumper, bring your keep cup when you get a takeaway coffee and save the power used to manufacture and then recycle that cup," she said.
"If we can reduce our consumption, maybe we won't need offshore wind farms."
Another audience member raised concerns about the impact on migrating eels, while another described potential seismic testing for gas and offshore wind farms as a "perfect storm".
"Are we destroying the environment to save the climate?" asked another.
Concerns were also raised about bird strikes on vulnerable and threatened species by turbine blades in motion.
The potential for paint chips from rust turbines and oil leaks getting into the ocean and impacting seabirds was also flagged as a concern.
Public consultation sessions will be held next week.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.