A Coleman medallist and one of the AFL's premier ruckmen featured on opposing sides the last time Greater Western Victoria Rebels played in Warrnambool more than 3000 days ago.
Carlton forward Charlie Curnow represented Geelong Falcons and St Kilda's Rowan Marshall played for the Rebels - then known as North Ballarat - when Reid Oval welcomed the best under 18 footballers to town on July 6, 2014.
They were best-on-ground for their respective teams on a day where muddy conditions became a major talking point.
The league, which was also undergone two names changes in that period, will return to the venue on Sunday when the Rebels host the Falcons in a tantalising sixth-versus-fifth showdown.
Reid Oval has undergone a multi-million dollar upgrade which now enables it to host Coates Talent League matches.
It means eight Hampden league teenagers - Warrnambool's Amon Radley and Reggie Mast, South Warrnambool trio Luamon Lual, Wil Rantall and George Stevens, Cobden's Rhys Unwin and Koroit duo Mitch Lloyd and Connor Byrne - will play in front of family and friends.
Stevens - a top-30 contender for this year's AFL draft - said it meant a lot after spending most of his 2023 season on the road.
"It is very exciting to have the opportunity to have a lot of family and friends come down. The community is buzzing with the opportunity to come and watch what's hopefully going to be a really good game of high-quality footy for the community in what's a (Hampden league) split round," he said.
"For our local club in South Warrnambool we have the week off so I know a lot of people are keen to have a look and watch us play."
Rantall, a bottom-age player for the Rebels, hopes the region's young players will jump at the chance to watch the game.
"All the juniors who come up it will be good (for them) to see the level it's played at," he said.
The trio highlighted teammates who would be ones to watch for on Sunday.
"Brady Wright up forward, his ability to work up and back down the ground (is impressive) and hopefully he kicks a bag," Lual, a Vic Country defender, said.
Stevens said Lachie Charleson, who played for Vic Country at the AFL under 18 championships, would shine in attack.
"He is very lively up forward but can also hit through the midfield and gives a lot of power and speed through there as well so I'm looking forward to hopefully working in tandem with him," he said.
Rantall said another Vic Country representative in Oscar Gawith was in fine form.
"He's a lockdown backman and I am pretty keen to be in the back line with him," he said.
