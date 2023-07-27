CHLOE Bell knows every week she will face a different challenge on the football field.
It's one of the reasons the Terang Mortlake full-back has thrived in her chosen sport.
The Camperdown-based teenager, who turns 16 next month, is in her second Western Victoria Female Football League season with the Bloods.
She has risen to the rank of vice captain and established her spot in defence ahead of the Bloods' under 18 elimination final against Warrnambool at Friendly Societies' Park on Sunday.
"I love it there and you get to put on some good tackles, that's for sure," Bell said.
Bell said her role meant she had to be adaptable.
"It's great to have that mix - you don't get comfortable with the one height, size, strengths," she said of her different opponents.
The Mercy Regional College year 10 student embraces the mantra variety is the spice of life.
She is already considering her future post-high school and is keen to delve into the medical field, most likely as an anaesthetist.
"Not just an office job where everyday is the same day but to go out there, have different patients, different customers, different days," Bell said.
"To have that experience behind you I think that would be great."
Bell will use football as an outlet from school when she completes her VCE the next two years.
"I love the footy," she said.
"I used to play netball and I quit because in year eight I did school footy and I thought 'you know what, I really love this'.
"I saw Terang had a trial game on. I thought 'I'm going to rock up, see how I go' and it just took off from there.
"I want to get into boxing too. I'd do rugby if it was around here but it's not.
"There's so many contact sports I'd take up."
Bell has noticed a marked improvement in her skills, learning from coach Nathan Jones, who this week recommitted for the 2024 season.
"When I first started I had no idea how to kick a ball," she said.
"He has done wonders for the club. He's wonderful. I think he doesn't give himself enough credit.
"There are so many girls here in their first year and they've absolutely sky-rocketed with his help and guidance.
"You ask for help and he'll not just tell you, he'll show you. It's great to have someone guide you."
The experienced Noel McConnell has been integral to Terang Mortlake's foray into women's football too.
"We wouldn't be here without Noel, to have people who want to help is great and have people who want to get girls' footy out there for a little rural community is wonderful," Bell said.
"We're all from different areas and we are like a second family. We treat each other like family and it's amazing.
"We all can talk to each other if we've got issues, talk to each other about what we can do better."
Bell would love to be part of a Terang Mortlake women's team in coming years.
"With the way we're going we've developed so much," she said.
"We started off with not many numbers and now we're giving people over to the other teams because we've got so many.
"If we all carry on we can potentially have a women's team, it will be so great."
The Bloods-versus-Blues' under 18 cut-throat final starts at 10am Sunday at the Friendlies. South Warrnambool and Horsham Demons will meet in a qualifying final at Cavendish from 11.30am.
