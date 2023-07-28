The Standard
Graveside vigils for Vietnam War dead in Warrnambool, Camperdown, Cobden

By Jenny McLaren
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
The knock at the door you never want to answer: Remembering south-west men killed in Vietnam
The knock at the door you never want to answer: Remembering south-west men killed in Vietnam

Four south-west men killed during the Vietnam War will be remembered with graveside vigils next week. JENNY McLAREN traces their stories and impacts their deaths had on their families.

