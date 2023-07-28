Two teammates who started their football journeys in different fashion are excited to help in Tyrendarra's bid to win its first-ever senior women's final on Sunday.
The Darras are out to vindicate their early finals exit of 2022 when they face reigning Western Victoria Female Football League premier Hamilton Kangaroos in an elimination final at Cavendish on Sunday.
A win would be the two-year-old side's first finals victory after joining the senior competition last season.
The team is led by off-field coaches Glenn Kane and Tim Hiscock and playing coaches Nicola Clark and Sarah Pedrazzi.
For Andrea Smith, the 2022 season was her first in the sport, with the Portland-based secondary teacher encouraged by friends to give it a go.
As for Lashay Blurton, the 19-year-old has risen the ranks of junior football, playing in academies and representative teams. She joined Tyrendarra this year - her first senior season - after playing her junior football in Portland.
The Gunditjmara teenager has relished taking on the women's game, adding it was more free flowing than youth girls football.
The speedy teenager is also enjoying playing alongside younger sister Haylee, 17, but leans into their sibling rivalry to help improve her game.
"She's pretty good, not as good as me though," Blurton laughed. "My mum would go 'oh she's getting a bit better than you', and I'm like no. It definitely pushes me a bit harder."
Blurton started her football in 2017 with Portland North and eventually joined Portland Tigers' youth girls team.
Opportunities through the GWV Rebels, V/Line Cup and Western Bulldogs' Next Generation Academy have helped expand Blurton's knowledge of the game.
"I really enjoyed getting to know all the girls across the south-west... and seeing everyone's different skill levels," she said.
Meanwhile, Smith credited the club's successful introduction to the women's league last year to its strong club culture, praising the people involved behind the scenes.
The 25-year-old also plays A grade netball at the club, her weekends now jammed-packed representing it in both sports.
"Having to play the two games (a week), I was a bit concerned about it but the girls out there and the coaches that we've got make it so much more enjoyable," she said.
"I had kicked a ball but didn't know how to properly place it on my foot, I found out I was a left footer and I'm right everything else.
"I had absolutely no skills, so those guys coaching, full credit to them."
Smith has played a variety of roles from forward to defence but is finding more of a niche on the wing.
With fundamentals the focus in year one, Smith recalled the team's catch-phrase: "go to the flame".
"Glenn Kane said the ball was the flame and we were to go to the flame," he said. "This year is a little bit different, we know our instinct is to go to the ball but it's strategically who goes in and who stands out ready.
"We've delving a little bit further in."
Weekly awards are a cornerstone to the team's strong culture, with such categories including 'the tackle rat' and 'players' player'.
"It all comes back to the way we treat each other and the way we feel when we play footy," Smith said. "I feel like that's honestly what gets us through. The rest sorts itself out."
Both players expect Sunday's elimination final against Hamilton Kangaroos to be tough, with their 2023 home-and-away record split 1-1.
Blurton said it would mean a lot to the club if it was triumphant on Sunday, while Smith believed the team would go into the game with more experience following last year's elimination final loss to South Warrnambool.
"Obviously it was disappointing we didn't get the win and were out first round (last year) but we just showed so much potential," Smith said. "I think we surprised each other last year.
"I think everyone is excited to see how we come up against a really good side like Hamilton."
Tyrendarra and Hamilton Kangaroos' elimination final starts 1pm Sunday at Cavendish Recreation Reserve.
