The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Tyrendarra aiming to win its first women's football final in year two

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Clockwise from left) Lashay Blurton, coach Glenn Kane, Andrea Smith and playing coach Nicola Clark. Pictures by Sean McKenna
(Clockwise from left) Lashay Blurton, coach Glenn Kane, Andrea Smith and playing coach Nicola Clark. Pictures by Sean McKenna

Two teammates who started their football journeys in different fashion are excited to help in Tyrendarra's bid to win its first-ever senior women's final on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.