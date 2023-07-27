Three rounds, three opportunities but one vacant finals position awaits Warrnambool and District league football and netball teams in the run home.
It's set to be a thrilling conclusion to the home-and-away season, with so many unanswered questions set to be answered in terms of who exactly will qualify for finals and stay in the hunt for premiership glory in the weeks and months to come.
The Standard takes a look at the final three matches and the scenarios facing four hungry clubs.
All eyes will seemingly be on Russells Creek and Allansford's fortunes with both hungry clubs desperate to lock away fifth position and an elimination final showdown.
While Creek sits two games and percentage clear of the Cats, it is far from a foregone conclusion with the clubs to meet in arguably the most important game of the season in round 17 at Mack Oval.
How can Russells Creek play finals?
Just one more win from the remaining three matches against Nirranda, Allansford and Merrivale will lock away a second consecutive finals appearance but Creek do have a challenging run home, facing the top two teams amongst those.
Winning matches against the Blues and Tigers will take something special, especially considering both matches against the premiership fancies are away from home, but the round 17 blockbuster against the Cats shapes as the piece of the puzzle that could unlock the ladder.
Dylan Herbertson and Danny Chatfield's group have a strong 5-3 record at its home ground of Mack Oval and play the wider conditions superbly. Crucially, Creek have players in form and healthy.
As Herbertson said after Creek's potentially season-defining win against Panmure last round, "anything can happen" in the remaining matches and his group needed to remain focused.
"From the top to six it's even and anything can happen. We want to keep building," he said after the win.
Creek can still play finals even if they do drop their remaining three matches and Allansford loses once more, but it will likely come down to percentage where it holds a crucial 17 per cent on the Cats.
Fixture: Nirranda (round 16), Allansford (round 17), Merrivale (round 18)
How can Allansford play finals?
Put simply, the Cats' finals campaign essentially begins this weekend with a home game against Dennington where a timely percentage boost is on the agenda and much-needed.
It may be crucial in the run home but the reality is the Cats will need to win the remaining three matches and hope for Creek to drop matches against Nirranda and Merrivale.
Cats coach Tim Nowell conceded his group's destiny was in its own hands and "If we keep winning, we will probably play finals".
Win against the Dogs and a pair of challenging virtual eliminational matches against Russells Creek away from home and Kolora-Noorat at home will cap off the home-and-away season.
The Cats have been competitive against every team this season for the most part, including the undefeated Merrivale so will back themselves in to get the job done, but it's a tricky task.
But not an impossible one.
Fixture: Dennington (round 16), Russells Creek (round 17), Kolora-Noorat (round 18)
The district league A grade top-four is locked away with Nirranda, Merrivale, Kolora-Noorat and Panmure now preparing for crunch finals campaigns with one of the more evenly balanced competitions set to make for a memorable race for the premiership.
But there is still one more lingering question: Who will snare the coveted fifth spot, Timboon Demons or Dennington?
While Old Collegians is still technically in the hunt, it hasn't been considered despite sitting a game behind from fifth.
How can Timboon Demons play finals?
The Demons are certainly in the box seat to snare fifth and with a two-point buffer and percentage over the Dogs with three rounds to go will take some displacing.
Crucially, the Demons face two matches against sides below them which will go a long way to locking in fifth, but anything can happen and pressure can do funny things.
The Warriors this weekend will by no means be an easy task, and if they can come away with the four points would just need to realistically win one more match with a clash at home against bottom-placed South Rovers to come to shore up an elimination final showdown, likely to be against Panmure who they will play in the final round.
The Demons' destiny is very much in their own hands.
Fixture: Old Collegians (round 16), South Rovers (round 17), Panmure (round 18)
How can Dennington play finals?
All it will take is one stumble from the Demons to potentially open up the door for the Dogs to snatch fifth spot, considering the Sue Fleming-coached group play the two bottom-placed sides in the remaining three matches.
While the matches against Allansford and South Rovers are both away, the Dogs should bank comfortable and percentage boosting wins, meaning if the Demons lose to Old Collegians it will lock away fifth, even if they lose against premiership hopeful Merrivale at home in round 17.
The Dogs are a gritty unit and have proven all season they are never out of the hunt, but qualifying for finals may come down to results going their way. But a shock loss to either of Allansford or South Rovers in round 16 or round 17 and the finals dream will be over.
Fixture: Allansford (round 16), Merrivale (round 17), South Rovers (round 18)
