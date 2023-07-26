Rising Warrnambool netballer Eva Ryan is hoping to push for higher honours after earning selection in a brand new state pathway program.
The teenager, a goal shooter for Warrnambool's open side in the Hampden league, was thrilled to be named in Netball Victoria's 17 and under Elevate Program for 2023.
The program, which acts as a stepping stone for state team and Victorian Netball League trials, will see Ryan attend 52 training sessions in Melbourne from now until December.
She will commute to the city two-to-three times a week for training.
The emerging star earned selection after strong performances for various representative squads and would love to impress within the program.
"I actually hadn't heard of this program until I got picked for it but it was always a goal of mine to just get to the highest level that I could," Ryan told The Standard.
"It's a pathway program to the state team trials or VNL trials so if I do well hopefully (I'll have) a tryout for either of them and just see what happens," she said.
Ryan's Warrnambool side sits in sixth after 14 rounds, only two points behind fifth-placed Hamilton Kangaroos after a five-goal win over third-placed Koroit on Saturday.
The youngster shot 25 goals in the win and is enjoying her second season playing open netball.
"It's been really good, we just had a good win this weekend," she said.
"Everyone's improving, it's been really good this year."
Ryan said she was feeling more comfortable at the level with a year's experience already under her belt.
"The more you play the easier it gets, just with confidence," she said.
The Blues host the Kangaroos on Saturday before games against Terang Mortlake, North Warrnambool Eagles and Cobden.
