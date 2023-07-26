The Standard
Moyne Shire councillors vote through $3 million commitment to Koroit

Updated July 26 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 1:59pm
Koroit is a step closer to a much-needed facelift after Moyne Shire councillors voted to get started on a $1 million footpath upgrade and committed a further $2 million from next year's budget.
Moyne Shire councillors have voted to get moving on the rejuvenation of Koroit's central precinct with works to start as soon as late 2023.

