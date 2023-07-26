Moyne Shire councillors have voted to get moving on the rejuvenation of Koroit's central precinct with works to start as soon as late 2023.
Councillors voted unanimously at the July council meeting to spend $1 million rebuilding the dilapidated footpath on the north side of Commercial Road and commit a further $2 million from the 2024-25 budget.
The delivery of the $2 million will depend on whether the council succeeds in its grant application to the new federal Growing Regions Program.
Expressions of interest are due by August 1 and the council will know by November or December whether it's been invited to make a full application.
If it does get the grant the federal government will tip in a further $2 million for a total of $4 million, which would pay for a significant part of the footpath works, streetscape renovation, drainage, car parking and road repairs planned for the project.
Council infrastructure and environment director Edith Farrell said if the grant came through works would be able to start by May 2024.
If the council doesn't get the grant it's unclear what will happen with the $2 million.
The commitment from the council follows extensive discussions with the Koroit and District Progress Association, which agreed to ditch the plan to put overhead power lines underground in order to get the project moving.
Several councillors said they were glad to see physical works on the horizon. The $1 million to upgrade the footpath had previously been sitting in limbo as the council pitched state and federal governments for grants.
Mayor Karen Foster acknowledged it had been a frustrating wait for Koroit residents over the past few years.
"We've asked them to bear with us and wait and see if we can leverage the funds we've already set aside to do that work to get even more money," she said.
"We had the best of intentions but sadly the timing was bad. It's a terrible time for government funding at the moment. We weren't successful.
"Now we've got an opportunity to make a decision and to move this forward at last."
Progress association secretary Leon Carey said the commitment was "fantastic".
"It's appreciated that they've finally acknowledged work has to be done," Mr Carey said.
"It's been a long time coming and hoops to jump through. It's great to be able to start it and continue it."
Mr Carey said after years of waiting the community wanted to see "work being done, as opposed to talk".
"The council has realised they've probably dropped the ball a bit and they've decided to invest some infrastructure in the town," he said.
"All anyone in the shire wants is a fair share of the budget."
Mr Carey said if the federal grant application failed he hoped the $2 million committed by council wouldn't sit around indefinitely like the previous $1 million had.
"You'd hope that they'd continue on with further works. They've clearly targeted Koroit. It's probably been ignored for the past 30 or 40 years, so you'd hope they'd continue on," he said.
"I think the town would be very excited."
