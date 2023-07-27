The Standard
Age-old courthouse in Camperdown to continue as tourism and community hub for five years

By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 27 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:55am
The age-old Camperdown Courthouse will continue as a tourist hub for at least the next five years after its lease was renewed by Corangamite Shire councillors on Tuesday.
The 137-year-old courthouse in Camperdown has been secured as a tourist information centre for the next five years.

