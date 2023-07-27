The 137-year-old courthouse in Camperdown has been secured as a tourist information centre for the next five years.
It comes after Corangamite Shire councillors voted to renew The Court House Camperdown Incorporated's five-year lease of the council-owned premises at 179 Manifold Street during a monthly meeting on Tuesday night.
The current tenant, which runs the facility as a combined tourist information centre, art and music precinct and community hub, would need to pay an annual fee of $104.
North ward councillor Nick Cole said leasing the building guaranteed its place in the future.
"Corangamite Shire has an amazing array of extraordinary buildings and the courthouse fits smack bang right in the middle," he said.
"Camperdown and Terang have some beautiful old buildings and we want them cherished and looked after, this is a good way of maintaining the buildings and keeping them open to the public."
Meanwhile, a vacant art studio at 31 Main Street, Derinallum will be turned into a home base for the Derinallum Progress Association's Creative Craters.
The group of nine aim to hold sales of art and farm produce, teach art, begin a community garden including bush tucker and a seed bank and hold book swaps.
Councillors voted to grant the association an 11-month lease at the cost of $104 per annum.
Finally, the council-owned property at 32 William Street, Lismore will continue to be leased by the Murnong Indigenous Garden Incorporation for a further three years at the cost of $104.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
